Bill Belichick reportedly gave Doug Marrone a 'glowing recommendation' to Jaguars

When the Bills hired Doug Marrone as their new head coach almost exactly a year ago, a tepid reaction from nearly the entire NFL community followed. Marrone certainly wasn't the sexiest choice for a team that had been stuck in the depths of the AFC for a decade, yet one year later, the Jaguars will take on the Patriots for supremacy in the AFC.

First, to get the Jaguars to the Super Bowl, Marrone will need to beat Bill Belichick, arguably the greatest coach in the history of football. That may seem like a coaching mismatch of epic proportions, but it turns out, Belichick himself thinks pretty damn highly of Marrone -- so highly that he gave a "glowing recommendation" of Marrone to the Jaguars during their coaching search, according The Monday Morning Quarterback's Albert Breer.

One year later, Belichick will face the guy he recommended in the AFC Championship game.

Interesting nugget I picked up: Patriots coach Bill Belichick was consulted during Jaguars’ search last year, and gave Doug Marrone a glowing recommendation. Went a long way with Jax. A year later, he’ll face him for the AFC title. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 17, 2018

Over the summer, when the Patriots and the Jaguars held joint practices, Belichick also spoke highly of Marrone at the time.

"I think that coach Marrone and the program they have down there will be good for us to work against," he said, per NewYorkUpstate.com. "I have a lot of respect for what he did in Buffalo. They were a very tough team to compete against when they were in our division. He did a great job throughout his career at Syracuse and as an assistant in this league. I have a lot of respect for Doug and the program he runs."

The respect is mutual for Marrone, who completely understands why his team is a heavy underdog.

"When you're playing against New England, who hasn't been an underdog?" Marrone said, per Pro Football Talk.

As Belichick mentioned, the two coaches saw each other twice a year during Marrone's stint in Buffalo. As the Bills' coach from 2013-14, Marrone posted a 15-17 record and went 1-3 against Belichick's Patriots, though that win came in a Week 17 game that didn't include four quarters of Tom Brady. That's not an overly impressive resume, but he did lead the Bills to a 9-7 season in 2014, which was their first winning season since 2004.

And remember: He didn't get fired. He actually chose to leave an unstable franchise on his own by opting out of his contract. That move ended up working out in a huge way. He wound up in Jacksonville as the offensive line coach, became the interim head coach when Gus Bradley was fired last season, and landed the full-time coaching position in January. It turns out, he got some help from Belichick along the way. Now, just one year later, he'll have a chance to end Belichick's season.

It wouldn't be the first time Belichick's been burned by a coach he's recommended. He also told the Ravens to hire John Harbaugh, who's gone 2-2 against Belichick in the playoffs.

