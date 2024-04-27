The New England Patriots helped revive Randy Moss' Hall of Fame career when they acquired the star wide receiver during the 2007 NFL Draft more than 15 years ago. But it took at least three frantic phone calls and a last-minute flight from Houston to Boston to seal the deal, according to former coach Bill Belichick, who revealed the details on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"We had been trying to trade for Randy Moss for two months, literally," Belichick said. "This was like childbirth. I mean, it took forever. After the first day of the draft, I talked to (Raiders owner Al) Davis and I said, 'Well, are we going to make this deal or not?' And he said, 'Yeah, we'll do it.'" But Moss needed to pass a physical and renegotiate his contract to satisfy the Patriots, who were prepared to part with a fourth-round draft pick they would otherwise use the following day.

"That's your problem," Davis allegedly told Belichick, who proceeded to inform Moss of the deal -- or at least try to.

"(This is) 11:30 at night ... I call up Randy, I say, 'Hey, Randy, this is Coach Belichick.' Boom. Hangs up the phone," Belichick said. "I'm like, let me try this again. 'Randy, it's Coach Belichick.' (He says) 'Who is this? Who's franking me? Who is this?' Bang. Hangs up the phone. 'Randy, this is Coach Belichick. We traded for you.' (He says) 'What? Is this a joke? This better not be a joke. Who is this?' ... I said, we gotta get this done by tomorrow at noon."

Moss replied that he was in Houston at the time, but promised to "be there." By 8 a.m. the next morning, according to Belichick, the star pass catcher was in town for a physical, sealing the trade that would help propel the Patriots' 2007 and 2009 Super Bowl bids.