Bill Belichick reveals that he also has no idea what the 'Patriot Way' is

Over the years, the New England Patriots have been the gold standard of the NFL based on the way that they run their organization.

The term "Patriot Way" has been thrown around a lot during the Bill Belichick era, but there's just one problem with that term: Belichick was asked about the it on Tuesday and admitted that he isn't quite sure what it means.

"Yeah, I don't know that I've ever used that term. I'm not really sure what that is either. I appreciate you asking about it though, but I don't know. It's a good question." pic.twitter.com/UetVMqHTxH — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) September 10, 2019

The "Patriot Way" has been the topic of conversation recently because the team signed wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has had his fair share of controversies, to say the least.

During Bill Belichick's tenure in New England, the Patriots have won six Super Bowls with the most recent coming last season against the Los Angeles Rams. The team hasn't been afraid to bring in controversial players and more often that not, those guys produced in a big way and were integral parts of the team's success.

For example, Hall of Fame wideout Randy Moss wasn't having the type of success that many expected with the Raiders during the 2005 and 2006 seasons. But Moss was traded to the Patriots following the 2006 season and caught 92 touchdowns over the next four seasons.

The Patriots have a tendency to push the right buttons when it comes to troubled players, but Belichick doesn't appear to have the terminology for it.