Just because Bill O'Brien is no longer manning the Houston sideline, doesn't mean that the connections between the Texans and Patriots have subsided. Taking O'Brien's place as the interim head coach after he was fired earlier this season has been longtime coordinator Romeo Crennel, who served on Bill Belichick's staff in New England as the defensive coordinator for the franchise's first three Super Bowl titles. Not only does Sunday's head-to-head between the Patriots and Texans set up that reunion between the two coaches, but they'll also make a little NFL history in the process.

When Crennel was officially named the interim head coach for the Texans, he not only assumed the title as the oldest head coach in the league today, but he's also the oldest head coach in NFL history at 73 years old.

When he and Belichick, 68, square up on Sunday down in Houston, it will be the oldest head coaching matchup in league history, with the two of them having a combined age of 141. This matchup will break the record that Belichick was a part of earlier this season when he and Pete Carrol, 69, duked it out in Week 2 in Seattle. At that time, their combined age of 137 was the league record, breaking the mark set by Marv Levy, 70, and Don Shula, 65, back in 1995.

While Belichick may not exactly be thrilled by his name being next to this piece of NFL history, there's a chance that he won't have it there for very long. There's already been talk of taking the interim tag off of Crennel and making him the head coach heading into 2021. If that's the case, the Texans are slated to face the Seahawks at some point next season, thus setting up a matchup between Crennel and Carroll that would break this record that is set to hit this Sunday.