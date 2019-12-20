Bill Belichick says Bills 'present a lot of problems' with game-plan specific offense

All the way back in Week 4, the New England Patriots eked out a close, hard-fought win over the Buffalo Bills, 16-10. Both defenses pretty much dominated the game, with the difference being that the Pats were able to force Josh Allen and company into four turnovers, while the Bills only had one takeaway.

Three months later, the Pats and Bills both know they are headed to the playoffs, but their Week 16 bout will go a long way toward determining which of them goes there as the AFC East champion and which does so as a wild card. If the Pats get another win, they clinch the division. If the Bills pull off a victory, the division will be decided in Week 17.

Ahead of the matchup, Pats coach Bill Belichick sat down to talk about what he's seen from the Bills in the time since their last battle, and what type of challenges they pose for his team.

BB sits down with @scottzolak to talk the challenges the Bills present heading into tomorrow's game. pic.twitter.com/04QNZUt1te — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 20, 2019

"The Bills are a great football team," Belichick said. "They've had a really solid year. They're very good in all three phases of the game. They present a lot of problems. They're obviously very good defensively and they have a lot of good skill players and they're good in the kicking game. So, it's gonna be a challenge for us. It'll be a good test."

That's pretty standard coach-speak, but luckily, Belichick actually elaborated on that a bit.

"They're so much of a game-plan team offensively," he said. "It's hard to put a pin in it. One week they could be one way, or for a couple weeks they could be a particular way, and then last week against Pittsburgh they kind of went away from what the offensive philosophy had been the previous few weeks, which they'd been successful with. So I think this is very much a game-plan team."

If that type of philosophy sounds familiar, that's because it's exactly what the Patriots themselves do. One week, they might come out and throw 50 times and the next week they might run 50 times. They attack whatever the opponent that week's particular weakness is, shapeshifting from one type of team to another depending on the week. The same is true on the other side of the ball.

"Defensively, they have quite a bit of volume, so they just kind of spin the wheel on you and give you different looks throughout the course of a game," Belichick said. "So, its a hard group to prepare for."

Indeed it is, and if the way this season has gone is any indication, this Saturday's game should be another defensive battle.