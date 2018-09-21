Bill Belichick says he won't answer questions about Josh Gordon's substance issues

Earlier this week, the New England Patriots swung a big trade for former Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon. All it cost them was a fifth-round pick, and they got a seventh-rounder in the deal as well. All that for a dynamic receiver who once led the NFL in receiving yards despite missing the first two games of the year.

Of course, we all know about the well-documented issues Gordon has had since then. He's been repeatedly suspended for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, and has even detailed how he would play every single game under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or both early in his career.

Naturally, Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked about Gordon's history of substance abuse issues. Just as naturally, Belichick declined to comment on them in any way whatsoever.

Belichick was asked about Gordon's substance abuse problems. Belichick said he wouldn't talk about a player's injury or personal issues. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 21, 2018

Belichick did say that Gordon has done well picking up the offense in his few days in New England, complimenting the receiver for his ability to work at learning the offense.

“Josh [Gordon] is a smart kid. He’s worked hard. He’s picked up a lot,” said Coach Belichick. pic.twitter.com/YbebSPnQMr — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) September 21, 2018

That's not nothing. There have been several wide receivers who came to New England after starring elsewhere who then could not find their way into the lineup. Guys who either did not pick up the offense fast enough or showed they did not have much in the way of skill left in the tank. For Belichick to be impressed with Gordon's work and ability to pick things up this quickly is a good sign for his ability to potentially contribute at some point this season.

New England is still working with Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett as its top two receivers at this point with Julian Edelman still serving his four-game suspension, and the addition of Gordon could add another element to the offense if he's able to get the playbook down and stay on the field. The only way we'll know he can do that is if he actually does it, though, and that'll take some time.