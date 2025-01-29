Tom Brady appeared to put the "Brady vs. Belichick" debate to bed when the legendary quarterback left the New England Patriots and immediately won a Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bill Belichick is without a doubt one of the best coaches in NFL history, but Brady IS the greatest quarterback of all time.

You won't see Belichick push back when it comes to who was most responsible for the Patriots dynasty. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's "Let's Go" podcast, he made it clear that it's the players who win games.

"Players win games. You can't win games without good players," Belichick said. "I don't care who the coach is, it's impossible. You can't win without good players. You know, I found that out when I had [Lawrence] Taylor and [Carl] Banks and Harry Carson, Pepper Johnson, Jim Burt, Everson Walls, all those guys at the Giants. And same thing when we got good at Cleveland and then at New England. I mean, it's [Tom] Brady, it's [Willie] McGinest, it's [Mike] Vrabel, it's [Tedy] Bruschi, it's Corey Dillon, it's Randy Moss, Troy Brown, Lawyer Milloy, Ty Law, Rodney Harrison. Those are guys that won the games, man. I didn't make any tackles. I didn't make any kicks. That was [Adam] Vinatieri that made that kick in four inches of snow.

"You gotta have good players and as a coach, you want to give your players a chance to win. You wanna put them in a position where if they go out there and play well, they'll have a chance to win, and that's what coach [Bill] Parcells taught me, is there's always a way to win. You just gotta figure out what it is, and you have to give the players a chance."

Co-host Jim Gray then said, "They don't name it the Starr Trophy. It's named the Lombardi Trophy."

Belichick responded: "Maybe they should name it the Brady Trophy. He won seven of them!"

That's some high praise for Brady from his former coach. Brady has the most Super Bowl rings of any player with seven, but Lombardi also has a total of seven "NFL championships." The sports icon also won the first two Super Bowls. As for Brady, he owns NFL records for most QB wins, passing yards, passing touchdowns and career QB playoff wins.