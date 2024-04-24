Bill Belichick won't be coaching in 2024, but the longtime New England Patriots leader will likely be front and center throughout the upcoming season. After confirming he'll join "The Pat McAfee Show" as an analyst for this week's NFL Draft, Belichick is also slated for a regular role on ESPN's "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli," according to The Athletic.

Not only that, but Belichick, 71, is also due for a book deal, a potential "inside football show" and perhaps his own podcast, per The Athletic. This would represent a significantly expanded media presence for Belichick following the draft, with McAfee also teasing a potential regular role for the future Hall of Famer on his daily show.

In the months since he and the Patriots mutually parted ways following 24 seasons atop New England's staff, Belichick has been "a sought-after media personality," per The Athletic, but "made it clear in meetings with network executives that he didn't want a regular weekly desk job on any of the NFL preview shows." Instead, he's poised to make millions with his multifaceted ESPN venture, with the book deal alone "expected to be well into seven figures."

ESPN recently reported Belichick is also eyeing a potential return to NFL sidelines following the 2024 season, suggesting the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach has interest in the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants as possible destinations. He interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, and boasts a career head coaching record of 302-165, including an NFL-record 11 straight playoff appearances.