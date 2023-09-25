Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is the talk of the sports world right now. Not because he's scored touchdowns in back-to-back weeks or because the Chiefs dismantled the Chicago Bears on Sunday. It's because of who he may be romantically involved with.

Pop star Taylor Swift, who is one of the most famous people in the world right now, attended the Chiefs' home game on Sunday, and was seen in a stadium suite with Kelce's mother. While nothing has been confirmed, this appearance just fanned the flames that the prospective power couple were indeed an item.

Even New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had something to say about Taylor and Travis. During an interview on "The Greg Hill Show" Monday, the legendary head coach was asked about this new "it" couple. Here's what he said:

"Well I would say that Travis Kelce's had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest."

If you're surprised that someone like Belichick commented on this situation, don't be. There was speculation this summer that Belichick himself was a "Swiftie." He even went to one of her concerts at Gillette Stadium! Swift's poise, grit and "pocket presence" really stood out to him, as she performed for fans for hours in a rain storm.

"That was pretty impressive. She's tough, man," Belichick said, via CBS News. "She just stood out there and played right through it."