Bill Belichick and the Patriots are destined to part ways in the 2024 offseason, according to CBS Sports Lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones. And the longtime head coach isn't ruling out a split, suggesting on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" Monday that reporters should begin directing questions about his future to team owner Robert Kraft.

"Yeah, nothing's changed," Belichick said initially, when asked about reports of his inevitable departure. "I'm gonna keep -- you know, we got Denver this week, and we're gonna do all we can to play well against Denver. ... I don't sit around and read and listen to talk radio and read stuff everyday. I'm gonna do what I do, prepare the team and get ready for Denver."

But when pressed to discuss Kraft's public support for him -- or lack thereof -- Belichick put the ball in the owner's court.

"Yeah, well, I mean, look, I think any questions you have for Mr. Kraft, you should ask Mr. Kraft."

Asked if he even desires to stay with the Patriots beyond 2023, Belichick was also noncommittal.

"Yeah, I'm not getting into the past, the future, anything else," he said. "I'm getting ready for Denver this week."

Belichick downplayed the notion his message is lost on the current locker room, saying the Patriots "played hard" in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Chiefs, which dropped New England to 3-11 on the season. He also suggested the players are more informed about his standing with the team, telling WEEI "we have open conversations about everything" behind closed doors.

But as for whether the players expect him back in 2024? That's another story entirely. While Belichick is one of the most accomplished coaches in NFL history, with six Super Bowl titles across almost 24 full seasons, many around the league expect him to be coaching elsewhere after 2023. NBC Sports Boston notably reported ahead of Week 15 that Kraft determined in mid-November that the two sides would split in the offseason, but NFL Media countered that notion on Sunday, suggesting a decision has not been made.