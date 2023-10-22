Bill Belichick's standing within the Patriots organization and the prospects of his tenure coming to a close after this season (in either the form of a firing or parting of ways) has been called into question in recent weeks with the head coach off to the worst start of his career with New England at 1-5 heading into Week 7. While his team's struggles remain, Belichick himself may be more solidified than initially thought as the 71-year-old signed a lucrative multiyear contract extension with the Patriots this offseason, according to NFL Media.

Belichick's contractual status with the team has always been one of the bigger mysteries surrounding the Patriots. With teams not having to comply with a salary cap as it relates to coaches, the terms of his deal have never been revealed outside of the scuttlebutt that he is among the highest-paid coaches in the league, if not the highest.

Belichick has been the Patriots' head coach (and de facto general manager) since 2000. In that time, he's helped lead the franchise to all six of his Super Bowl championships and was the architect of the greatest two-decade run of any club in league history. Belichick is also just one regular-season win away from his 300th victory, which would make him just the third head coach in history to reach that milestone.

However, that star has dimmed in recent seasons with New England missing out on the playoffs in two of the last three seasons and are now among the worst teams in the league with a 1-5 record. That is the worst start to a season in Belichick's head-coaching career and the games have not been particularly competitive, specifically during their current three-game losing streak where they've been outscored by a total of 73 points.

As the Patriots have struggled to begin this season, the calls for a head-coaching change amongst the fanbase have grown louder. There have also been multiple reports that point to Robert Kraft discussing and pondering the possibility of dismissing Belichick if New England doesn't turn the tide this season. As we try to gauge the situation surrounding Belichick, it's important to highlight that he signed that extension in the offseason before the 2023 campaign unfolded. While the information may be new to the general public, it actually comes before this lackluster start to the year and these reports of Kraft mulling the ousting of Belichick.

The salaries of head coaches are fully guaranteed, so if Kraft did decide that the best course of action for the Patriots going forward was to send Belichick away, he'd be on the hook for whatever the two sides agreed to with this extension (outside of a settlement).