Bill Belichick tells Tom Brady and Julian Edelman 'we'll be back too' after Super Bowl win

Bad news for anyone who is looking forward to the end of the Patriots' dynasty

It seems safe to assume that most people outside of New England are pretty tired of seeing the Patriots in the Super Bowl by now, but it doesn't appear the Pats are ready to relent just yet.

Immediately after their latest Super Bowl victory -- a 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII -- Bill Belichick told two of his biggest star players that he expects to be back competing for another Lombardi Trophy at some point the coming years. Cameras in Atlanta captured Belichick sharing that message with Tom Brady and Julian Edelman.

That sounds like pretty bad news for anyone who was hoping that this sixth Super Bowl title would somewhat satisfy the championship hunger of the Brady/Belichick tandem.

Of course, Brady already let the public know during Super Bowl media week that he had no plans to retire following the game, saying there was a 'zero' percent chance that he'd be hanging up his cleats this offseason. (Rob Gronkowski, meanwhile, is still undecided.) 

And while there's reason to believe it will be an increasingly difficult task to get back to the Super Bowl, especially as Brady continues to "age," there's also probably more reason to avoid doubting Belichick when he says something like this.

