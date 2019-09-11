Bill Belichick to hold first press conference since filing of sexual assault lawsuit against Antonio Brown
The Patriots coach has a press conference scheduled for Wednesday; watch it live on CBS Sports HQ
Patriots coach Bill Belichick is scheduled to meet with the media on Wednesday in what will be his first press conference since a sexual assault lawsuit was filed against Antonio Brown.
In the lawsuit, Brown is accused of sexually assaulting a female acquaintance, Britney Taylor, on three separate occasions. Although Brown's legal team has admitted that the two had a sexual relationship, his camp maintains that everything was consensual between Brown and Taylor.
The Patriots released a statement on Tuesday saying that the team would not be commenting until the NFL had a chance to investigate the situation.
"We are aware of the civil lawsuit that was filed earlier today against Antonio Brown, as well as the response by Antonio's representative," the team said. "We take these allegations very seriously. Under no circumstances does this organization condone sexual violence or assault. The league informed us that they will be investigating. We will have no further comment while that investigation takes place."
Belichick will undoubtedly be asked about the case on Wednesday and you can see it as it happens by watching CBS Sports HQ in the video player.
