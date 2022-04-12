It's a common argument among sports fans: who is the best coach ever?

According to Morning Consultant, the answer is a tie between New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick Belichick and Green Bay Packers legend Vince Lombardi.

Lombardi won five NFL championships with the Packers, including the first ever Super Bowl. His impact was so great on the game they named the championship trophy after him. Belichick, known for never giving too much of his game plan away, has won six Super Bowls as a head coach. His run includes two separate dynasties. Both coaches finished tied in the survey.

Here is a look at the rest of the results from the survey, which was conducted earlier in April and included 1,396 respondents:

Belichick, NFL, 10%

Lombardi, NFL, 10%

Phil Jackson, NBA, 7%

John Madden, NFL, 7%

John Wooden, College basketball, 4%

Tom Landry, NFL, 3%

Nick Saban, College football, 3%

Mike Krzyzewski, College basketball, 3%

Mike Ditka, NFL, 3%

Tony Dungy, NFL, 2%

Gregg Popovich, NBA, 2%

Don Shula, NFL, 2%

Joe Paterno, College football, 2%

Bobby Knight, Collage basketball, 1%

Paul "Bear" Bryant, College football, 1%

Seven of the top ten coaches on the list are or were in the NFL or NBA and ten of the 15 are in the football world. No MLB coaches were featured in the top results.