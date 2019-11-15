Bill Belichick weighs in on Myles Garrett situation, mocks immediate takes on social media

Following Myles Garrett swinging a helmet at Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph on Thursday night, it's natural for media to ask head coaches around the league for their thoughts on the situation. That's exactly what happened during the New England Patriots media availability on Friday and Bill Belichick had a little bit of fun with it.

Belichick did speak about the severity of the situation and admitted that the Patriots have spoken about those types of scenarios in the past. Toward the ends of the video below, the usually stoic Patriots coach chuckled with the media about social media reactions to an incident like this.

VIDEO from @Patriots press conference: #Patriots HC Bill Belichick talks about what he teaches his players following last night’s incident involving #Browns DE Myles Garrett and #Steelers QB Mason Rudolph. Also discusses his undying love for social media pic.twitter.com/1pS7YMsKl1 — Austin Bumpus (@AustinBumpus) November 15, 2019

"We've addressed that, and we've addressed that multiple times," Belichick said. "Every situation is different. There's no two that are the same. We can go back and look at 50 of these through the years, some type of fighting or ejections. They're all different. I wouldn't say it's like offsides penalties. There's a lot of different things happening, different situations and so forth and so on. Yeah, fundamentally, I told players what we should do in those situations, how we should handle them. I think they've done a good job with it."

It's not surprising that the Patriots have addressed these kinds of scenarios in the past. After all, this is one of the most straight-laced organizations in sports and they do things their own way.

On Friday, the NFL handed down multiple suspensions and fines for players that were involved in the melee. Garrett was suspended indefinitely and will miss the remainder of the 2019 season and playoffs at minimum. In addition, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended three games for punching and kicking Garrett while Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi was suspended one game for shoving Rudolph to the ground.