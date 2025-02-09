Poor, poor Atlanta Falcons fans. They may never escape the debacle that was coughing up a 28-3 lead at Super Bowl LI. Being on the wrong end of the largest comeback in Super Bowl history has led to plenty of jokes, plenty of memes and what feels like a lifetime -- it's "only" been 10 years -- of getting reminded about the outcome of that game.

Add another insult to the list and this time it's a bad one: Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, apparently woke up Sunday and chose violence, because she was spotted by TMZ rocking a Falcons Super Bowl CHAMPIONS shirt from Super Bowl LI while joining Bill at brunch with Roger Goodell on Sunday in New Orleans.

My immediate question: WHERE DID SHE GET THAT SHIRT?? Those things should have been shipped to a third-world country to help clothe needy children the second James White sauntered into the end zone in overtime to seal the comeback victory for the Patriots.

Obviously, Belichick was the architect of that comeback along with eventual Super Bowl LI MVP Tom Brady, who will, of course, be on the call for FOX on Sunday. That game could certainly get referenced on air if we see either the Chiefs or Eagles jump out to a big lead at any point on Sunday.

But there's another level to the trolling here. Belichick is wearing a UNC Jumpman T-shirt because he is, officially, the head football coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels. (Yes it's still weird to say, and yes I will get around to eating the column, probably at the start of the Heels football season.)

Belichick is only coaching in Chapel Hill because he didn't draw any NFL interest this offseason after drawing the interest of only one team last offseason. That team? The Atlanta Falcons, who ended up actually interviewing Belichick multiple times and appeared "all in" on landing the six-time Super Bowl winner, before pivoting and going with Raheem Morris as their next head coach.

That probably led to some of the jabby comments Belichick had for the Falcons on a "ManningCast" on "Monday Night Football" earlier this season, with Belichick pointing out the Falcons tampered with Kirk Cousins in free agency, ripping their tackling and discussing Falcons owner Arthur Blank dancing on the sidelines in Houston before the 28-3 comeback happened.

And it's also entirely possible that not hiring Belichick is exactly what led his young ladyfriend to wear that Falcons shirt in a very public setting. But, hey, if you're going to make fun of the Falcons, doing it in New Orleans is about as good a location as you can do it in.