Bill Belichick's lethal four-down weapon: Patriots running back showing up all over the field

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Brandon Bolden's second stint with the Patriots has been quite the show over the first six weeks and it crescendoed during Thursday's 35-14 win over the New Giants.

In that win, all of Bolden's skills were on full display. He first made his presence known on the night on special teams, where he was able to get a hand on Riley Dixon's punt in the closing minute of the first half while pushing the Giants' Nate Stupar back into it.

"I just made contact with him, and as I was driving him back I really had two options," the eight year veteran said of the block. "Either throw him into the punter, or just stick my hand up. I stuck my hand up, and the ball really just hit off my hand. It was just luck at that point."

Well, that luck of Bolden getting a hand on the ball ultimately turned into six points for the Patriots as rookie Chase Winovich was able to haul it in and race to the end zone. Bolden wasn't done on the night, however, as he was a central figure yet again to New England's next scoring play. This go around, he was working out of the backfield as New England's goal line back and was able to barrel into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown, giving the Patriots a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.

This has been a trend for Bolden over the last few weeks as he's continued to be a key component to critical plays in this perfect start to the year for New England. He's scored a touchdown in three straight games, contributed to another with that block on Thursday night and also has worked as a kickoff returner.

"I'm just trying to take advantage of every opportunity I get," he said after the game. "The offense trusts me enough to throw me in there, so I'm just trying to do my job the best I can."

He added; "If it's out there to rush the punt, I'm going to rush it. If it's out there to catch a pass, I'm going to do the best I can to catch it. If it's out there to run the ball, I'm going to put my head down and try to get some yards."

Of course, a player like Bolden is a coach's dream as he provides depth at multiple positions. That was likely one of the key reasons why New England was very open to bringing him back after spending a lone season away from the Patriots in 2018 as a member of the Dolphins.

"Brandon is a talented guy, " said Bill Belichick. "He can play on all four down and play well. We're very fortunate to have him. He gives us great depth and is just another good football player to put on the field."

Not only is Bolden contributing to the on-field product, but the back is also been one of the key leaders, according to wideout Julian Edelman.

"He's a leader on this team, he is a very selfless player and he does a lot for us," the Super Bowl LIII MVP said. "It is always good to see him go out there and make plays because he deserves it with how hard he works and the kind of guy he is in the locker room. He is just a great guy to be around and I love that dude."

Of course, Sony Michel, James White and Rex Burkhead (when healthy) are the leading men in the backfield, but the beauty of having a player like Bolden is that he can still be productive in other areas when that trio is running at fill capacity. And when they're not, for Bill Belichick to have an ace like Bolden in the back of his pocket when things get dire, it's a lethal combination.