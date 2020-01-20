Bill Callahan expected to join Kevin Stefanski's staff with the Browns, per report
Callahan will reportedly work with the Browns' offensive line
Bill Callahan has reportedly found his next NFL landing stop.
On Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Callahan, who recently served as the Redskins' interim head coach, is expected to join the Browns' coaching staff. Specifically, Callahan, a 40-year coaching veteran, will work with Cleveland's offensive line. Callahan would work under new Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who recently served as the Vikings' offensive coordinator before coming to Cleveland earlier this month. Callahan has experience teaching the zone-blocking scheme Stefanski is expected to bring over to Cleveland -- a system that he found great success utilizing in 2019 with Minnesota and running back Dalvin Cook.
An NFL coach in some capacity since 1995, Callahan has spent 11 seasons as an offensive line coach at the professional level after coaching the offensive lines at Northern Arizona (from 1978-88) and Wisconsin (1990-94). Jon Gruden's offensive coordinator in Oakland from 1998-01, Callahan replaced Gruden as the Raiders' head coach in 2002, as the Raiders won that AFC that season before losing to Gruden's Buccaneers in Super Bowl XXXVII.
Callahan's coaching career also includes four seasons as Nebraska's head coach (2004-07), four years as an assistant coach under Rex Ryan with the Jets (2008-11), and three years as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator/offensive line coach from 2012-14. Callahan joined the Redskins in 2015, serving as the team's offensive line coach throughout his stay in the nation's capital.
In Cleveland, Callahan would work with a Browns' offensive line that surrendered 41 sacks during the 2019 season. While the Browns' line did struggles at times to protect quarterback Baker Mayfield, it did help running back Nick Chubb earn Pro Bowl honors after rushing for 1,494 yards and eight touchdowns last season while averaging five yards per carry. As a team, the Browns rushed for 1,901 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2019 while averaging 4.8 yards per rushing attempt.
Despite their success running the football, the Browns struggled through a 6-10 season that ultimately led to the dismissal of former head coach Freddie Kitchens and general manager John Dorsey. Stefanski, the twelfth head coach since the franchise re-joined the NFL in 1999, will look to lead the Browns to their first winning season since 2007 and first playoff appearance since 2002.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reid's pregame plan for Super Bowl LIV
Reid's preparation for Super Bowl LIV will leave no stone unturned
-
Looking at every Super Bowl MVP ever
A new name will join this list of past Super Bowl MVPs
-
Every Super Bowl result, MVP ever
Here's a look at the results of the previous 53 Super Bowl games
-
Super Bowl primer: When, where, and more
This year's title game is just around the corner; here's everything you need to know
-
Where is Super Bowl LIV? Complete info
This year's big game is just around the corner -- here's everything you need to know
-
How to watch, stream Super Bowl LIV
Here's how you can watch Super Bowl LIV and everything you need to know about the big game
-
49ers roll over Packers in NFC title game
The 49ers opened up a 27-0 lead by halftime and didn't look back, winning the NFC Championship...
-
Mahomes shines as Chiefs beat Titans
A close game in the first half turned into a convincing final as the Chiefs booked their ticket...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game