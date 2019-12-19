Bill Cowher, Art Modell, Roger Craig headline 38 Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial finalists for 2020

In honor of the NFL's 100th season, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be doing things slightly different this year: Instead of inducting five players, the Hall could see as many as 20 new members inducted in 2020.

Along with the five modern-era players that get inducted every year, the Hall will also be inducting 15 new members that will come from a group of seniors (a player who has been retired for more than 25 seasons), contributors (an individual other than a player or coach) and coaches (who last coached in the NFL more than five seasons ago). In total, the the Hall will induct 10 seniors, three contributors, and two coaches.

The 38 finalists, which included 20 seniors, 10 contributors and eight coaches, were announced on Thursday. The group of finalists includes former Steelers coach and current CBS NFL analyst Bill Cowher, along with former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson. There are a total of five Super Bowl winning coaches who cracked the list of finalists.

On the contributors end, former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue made the list of finalists, along with former Browns owner Art Modell, who famously moved his team from Cleveland to Baltimore following the 1995 season. Former NFL Films president Steve Sabol, who passed away in 2012, is also a finalist.

On the players' end, Cliff Branch, Roger Craig and Drew Pearson are all finalists after not getting inducted during their window following the end of each of their careers.

The finalists were determined by a special 25-person blue-ribbon panel that the Hall of Fame put together to help decide who's worthy of induction. The panel includes legendary football minds like Bill Belichick and John Madden. The 38 finalists will eventually be whittled down to just 15 players, and from there, they'll be inducted to the Hall of Fame if they get 80% of the vote as a group from 48-person selection committee (Unlike a normal year where each player is individually voted on, the 15 players will be voted on as a group of 15).

Those 15 finalists will join the five inductees from the modern-era to make up the Class of 2020. There are currently 25 semifinalists for the modern-era class and you can read that list by clicking here.

The 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will be announced during a Fox television special that will air Feb. 1 from Miami, one day before Super Bowl LIV.

Here's the complete list of finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020

COACHES (8 FINALISTS)

Don Coryell – 1973-77 St. Louis Cardinals, 1978-1986 San Diego Chargers

Bill Cowher – 1992-2006 Pittsburgh Steelers

Tom Flores – 1979-1987 Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders, 1992-94 Seattle Seahawks

Mike Holmgren – 1992-98 Green Bay Packers, 1999-2008 Seattle Seahawks

Jimmy Johnson – 1989-1993 Dallas Cowboys, 1996-99 Miami Dolphins

Buddy Parker – 1949 Chicago Cardinals, 1951-56 Detroit Lions, 1957-1964 Pittsburgh Steelers

Dan Reeves – 1981-1992 Denver Broncos, 1993-96 New York Giants, 1997-2003 Atlanta Falcons

Dick Vermeil – 1976-1982 Philadelphia Eagles, 1997-99 St. Louis Rams, 2001-05 Kansas City Chiefs

CONTRIBUTORS (10 FINALISTS)

Bud Adams, Owner – 1960-2013 Houston Oilers/Tennessee Oilers/Titans

Ralph Hay, Owner – 1918-1922 Canton Bulldogs

Frank "Bucko" Kilroy, Scout/General Manager/Executive – 1960-61 Philadelphia Eagles, 1962-64 Washington Redskins, 1965-1970 Dallas Cowboys, 1971-2006 New England Patriots

Art McNally, Official/Administrator – 1959-2015 National Football League

Art Modell, Owner – 1961-1995 Cleveland Browns, 1996-2011 Baltimore Ravens

Clint Murchison, Founder/Owner – 1960-1983 Dallas Cowboys

Steve Sabol, Administrator/President – 1964-2012 NFL Films

Seymour Siwoff, Owner/President – 1952-2019 Elias Sports Bureau

Paul Tagliabue, Commissioner – 1989-2006 National Football League

George Young, Contributor/General Manager – 1968-1974 Baltimore Colts, 1975-78 Miami Dolphins, 1979-1997 New York Giants, 1998-2001 National Football League

SENIORS (20 FINALISTS)

Cliff Branch, WR – 1972-1985 Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders

Harold Carmichael, WR – 1971-1983 Philadelphia Eagles, 1984 Dallas Cowboys

Jim Covert, T – 1983-1990 Chicago Bears

Roger Craig, RB – 1983-1990 San Francisco 49ers, 1991 Los Angeles Raiders, 1992-93 Minnesota Vikings

Bobby Dillon, S – 1952-59 Green Bay Packers

LaVern Dilweg, E – 1926 Milwaukee Badgers, 1927-1934 Green Bay Packers

Ox Emerson, G/LB/C – 1931-37 Portsmouth Spartans/Detroit Lions, 1938 Brooklyn Dodgers

Randy Gradishar, LB – 1974-1983 Denver Broncos

Cliff Harris, S – 1970-79 Dallas Cowboys

Winston Hill, T – 1963-1976 New York Jets, 1977 Los Angeles Rams

Cecil Isbell, TB/DB/HB – 1938-1942 Green Bay Packers

Alex Karras, DT – 1958-1962, 1964-1970 Detroit Lions

Verne Lewellen, HB – 1924-27, 1928-1932 Green Bay Packers, 1927 New York Yankees

Tommy Nobis, LB – 1966-1976 Atlanta Falcons

Drew Pearson, WR – 1973-1983 Dallas Cowboys

Donnie Shell, S – 1974-1987 Pittsburgh Steelers

Duke Slater, T – 1922 Milwaukee Badgers, 1922-25 Rock Island Independents, 1926-1931 Chicago Cardinals

Mac Speedie, E – 1946-1952 Cleveland Browns [AAFC/NFL]

Ed Sprinkle, DE/LB/E – 1944-1955 Chicago Bears