Bill Cowher examines the Patriots' lasting dynasty and discusses Super Bowl preparation

Bill Cowher is no stranger to the Super Bowl circus that is Media Week. He led the Steelers to two Super Bowls -- one in 1995 and one in 2005 -- and he's won one. However, as the NFL has grown over time the Super Bowl has only gotten bigger.

The Patriots, meanwhile, are even more in-tune with the daily grind that is Super Bowl week. They're in their ninth Super Bowl since 2001, and they have a 5-3 record in their previous eight. The Rams, on the other hand, are a bit more raw. This is a young team, and they're thrilled to be in Atlanta.

The current Steelers, of course, are in a state of drama. Antonio Brown might want out, and Mike Tomlin has been met with heavy criticism for how he manages the team's stars.

On Wednesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk to Cowher, who now serves as an NFL studio analyst with CBS, from Atlanta. They talk about what goes into preparing for a Super Bowl, and discuss the Patriots' dynasty and what they've achieved. They also go into player accountability, not to mention the new and unique challenges that coaches have to face in the modern NFL.

