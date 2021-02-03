As he preps for Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady's greatness is once again in the spotlight. Always determined to be the best at the position, Brady has racked up more than enough accolades for a handful of Hall of Fame careers. Brady will be going for his seventh championship, which would be the most for any player in NFL history. His 10th Super Bowl appearance is the most for any player in NFL history and double the amount of any other quarterback.

Brady is just the fourth quarterback to start a Super Bowl with two different teams and can join Peyton Manning as just the second quarterback to win Super Bowls with two different teams. At 43 years old, Brady is still at the top of his game and doesn't appear to be giving up football any time soon.

"The NFL Today" analyst Bill Cowher faced Brady five times in his career and twice in AFC Championship Games. A former coordinator himself, Cowher admitted on a Super Bowl conference call that Brady was ready for every defensive adjustment he threw at him.

"His preparation is second to none," Cowher said. "When you go against Brady, he's unflappable. He gets mad, he's emotional -- but he has a sense of purpose. He has that degree of leadership. He's been with Leonard Fournette all week throwing balls, needing him to be there (for the Super Bowl when called upon). That's the kind of player he is."

Phil Simms shared the story CBS Sports NFL analyst Amy Trask revealed on "That Other Pregame Show" regarding Brady's first meeting with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Brady just beats to a different drum, doing something Simms -- who was a first-round pick -- wouldn't even do on day one.

"It's natural for him to excel at whatever he tries to do," Simms said. "He told Robert Kraft -- as a sixth-round pick -- this will be the greatest thing you ever done. During his rookie year, all I heard was Tom Brady -- he's a natural born leader. Deep down they really were thinking, 'Hey, this guy is going to be our starting quarterback soon.'"

Boomer Esiason agreed with both his "NFL Today" teammates regarding Brady's work ethic, which makes him the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. Esiason just watches in amazement what Brady has accomplished.

"For me it's dedication," Esiason said. "I've never seen anything quite like it. He picked the Buccaneers because of their roster and their coach, Bruce Arians. What's remarkable to me, it's the dedication to the craft to make sure he's still at the top of his game."

Brady is the first quarterback to start a Super Bowl in three different decades (2000s, 2010s, 2020s) and is just the third quarterback in history to start a championship game in three different decades. He can became the first quarterback to win a championship in three different decades with a victory Sunday.