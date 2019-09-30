Bill Cowher, Hines Ward headline Steelers' Hall of Honor class of 2020

Bill Cowher smiled as he looked at his photo inside the Pittsburgh Steelers' Hall of Honor. Cowher, Pittsburgh's head coach from 1992-06, was officially inducted into the team's Hall of Honor on Sunday night. He and the other three members of the Steelers' third Hall of Honor class will be honored during Monday night's game between the Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Joining Cowher in this Pittsburgh's 2020 Hall of Honor class is his former receiver, Hines Ward, along with former tight end/offensive lineman Larry Brown and Elbie Nickel, a right end during the late 1940s and 1950s.

Cowher, who is currently in his 13th season as an NFL analyst for CBS Sports, was recently asked by 247Sports' Jim Wexell to name his greatest moment as the Steelers' head coach.

"You can ask it, but I'll give the obvious answer: Certainly that Sunday afternoon in Detroit, winning that," Cowher said while referencing Pittsburgh's victory over Seattle in Super Bowl XL. "I think the one moment I will always remember is being able to hand that trophy to Dan Rooney. That really meant a lot to me. Through all the years, 14 years, of being there, the faith he had in me, the support I got from that organization, from top to bottom, will never be forgotten.

"And not just as a coach. He made me a better person, the values of family, just the legendary history of that organization, to be able to hand him that trophy that had been sought after for so long, the one for the thumb, to hand that to him, that meant a lot to me and I will always remember that moment."

Ward, who was named the MVP of Super Bowl XL, retired after the 2011 season as Pittsburgh's career franchise leader in receptions (1,000), receiving yards (12,083) and touchdown receptions (85). Ward is also regarded as one of the greatest blocking receivers in NFL history.

A semi-finalist for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame each of the last two years, Ward also developed a strong bond with Steeler Nation, a bond that still exists today.

"I just think that, the way I played and who I am. I wasn't the biggest, I wasn't the fastest, but I worked my butt off," Ward told me during the 2018 season. "Coming from a blue collar city like Pittsburgh, I think fans could appreciate that. It's all about understanding the connection that the city has with the fans. The fan base is unreal. It's like no other. Still having a face back in Pittsburgh, my wife and I, we go back to the city, we do all of our charity work, continue to stay and give back to great city of Pittsburgh. For me, always representing the black and gold no matter where I'm at, all over the world. I just think I'm always going to have a special place in Pittsburgh because I bleed black and gold."

A fifth-round pick in Pittsburgh's fabled 1971 draft, Brown become a starter in 1974, the year that the Steelers captured their first of four Super Bowl titles during a six-year span. In that year's Super Bowl, with Pittsburgh clinging to a 9-6 lead over the Minnesota Vikings, Brown caught two key passes on the Steelers' game-clinching drive that included his 4-yard touchdown reception from Terry Bradshaw.

Bradshaw to Larry Brown for the game clinching TD in Super Bowl IX

Brown eventually moved to right tackle in 1978 while helping the Steelers capture their third and fourth Super Bowl victories during the 1970s. Brown, who spent 14 seasons with the Steelers, joined many of his former teammates in the Hall of Honor on Sunday night.

"I didn't expect it. And I was very honored," Brown told Wexell of his Hall of Honor induction. "It really kind of does make you think as you start to feel good and honored by it, just thinking, 'Oh, my, I know other people who were great players – as good as I've seen – who have not gotten the recognition.' I'm appreciative and honored by it, but I know some good teammates who certainly were incredible players and certainly deserve recognition."

Nickel, one of the Steelers' great pre-dynasty players, was a three-time Pro Bowler during is 11 seasons in Pittsburgh, leading the NFL in yards per reception during the 1949 season. While he seldom played on a winning team, the play of Nickel and Hall of Fame defensive lineman Ernie Stautner helped developed the franchise's culture of playing rugged, hard-nosed football that has endured the franchise to the city of Pittsburgh.

"It's great to be able to introduce our young fans to the greats of the past," team president Art Rooney II said Sunday night, via the team's official website. "Elbie was someone who I heard his name a lot growing up and I know my dad would have been upset with us if we didn't get Elbie in there. I'm glad we got that done. We like to try to recognize people from all the different eras of Steelers football. It's great to see Elbie be part of this class.

"I was alive when he played but I honestly don't remember it. But I've seen a lot of tape and when you see him catching the touchdown with a white football you know that that was a long time ago."