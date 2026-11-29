The Pittsburgh Steelers' release of Aaron Rodgers has continued to dominate the NFL news cycle. And while much of the focus has been on Rodgers and Mike McCarthy, former Steelers Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher pointed to another storyline in Pittsburgh that is still developing.

Cowher lauded Pittsburgh's leadership for helping the Steelers defeat the Broncos less than 72 hours after Rodgers was released. The 27-5 win was, by far, the Steelers' most impressive performance of the 2026 season.

"The culture was tested, but the leadership prevailed," Cowher said on CBS' "The NFL Today." "Now I'm talking about the leadership of guys like T.J. Watt, guys like Cam Hayward, Jalen Ramsey, and even talk about Mike McCarthy getting back to running the football 31 times. About Mason Rudolph throwing the ball down the field, DK Metcalf suddenly finding himself in a role that he's used to being in, and a defense with Patrick Graham that's blitzing. A defense that scored two touchdowns.

"Again, I think the biggest message that was sent here: no one man is bigger than the team. I think the Pittsburgh Steelers proved that on Friday."

McCarthy also praised his team's leaders both before and following Friday's win. He said that he had a productive meeting with the team's leadership council shortly following Rodgers' scorching interview on "The Pat McAfee Show." Specifically, McCarthy said the players left the meeting with a sense of urgency and having a singular focus on defeating the Broncos.

The Steelers' leaders led the way against Denver. Watt recovered a fumble for the game's first touchdown. Ramsey followed suit with a pick-six that made it 24-5 late in the second quarter. Cameron Heyward sacked quarterback Bo Nix.

On offense, Rudolph had an efficient game, including a touchdown pass to Metcalf. As Cowher alluded to, the Steelers leaned on their duo of running backs, Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle, who ran for a combined 117 yards on 31 carries.

"I think it says a tremendous amount about the team," McCarthy said afterward. "From the get go, our leaders, they've really had the guys going, and our defense got us started. We played the game that we needed to play.

"So, just very, very impressed, but very proud of the way we handled this."

Pittsburgh's leadership also rallied around McCarthy.

"He balanced a lot," Rudolph said of his coach. "I'm proud of the way our team rallied around him and made it known that, dude, we're behind you. Let's block out the noise. Let's go win a game."