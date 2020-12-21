On Sunday, the Patriots officially saw their 11-year run of domination end. A day after the Bills captured their first AFC East crown in a quarter century, the Patriots were officially knocked out of postseason contention after falling to divisional foe Miami, who in the process kept their own playoff hopes alive.

While some fans and media members are declaring that the Patriots' dynasty dead, CBS Sports NFL analyst and Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher is not ready to make that proclamation. And while he acknowledged that Bill Belichick has to make some big offseason decisions, Cowher believes that the Patriots can get back to being a perennial Super Bowl contender.

"I don't think it's the end of an era," Cowher said of the Patriots, who will be at home for the playoffs for the first time since 2008. "I think it's competitive balance now that's been brought back to the AFC East. When you look at them next year, they've still got a good defense. They've still got a good offensive line. You're right ... they've got to figure out the quarterback position and the skill position situation, because they're lacking that. They're going to have cap room, and I think they'll do something about it."

Despite losing several free agents (with Tom Brady being the headliner) and having more COVID-19 opt-outs than any other team, the Patriots played .500 football during the first three quarters of the season. New England has been led by its seventh-ranked scoring defense and fifth-ranked rushing attack, behind Damien Harris (691 yards, five yards per carry) and Cam Newton (11 rushing touchdowns). But while they were able to lean on their strengths for most of season, the Patriots have been unable to mask their weaknesses in recent weeks. In consecutive weeks, the Patriots' substandard passing attack and mediocre run defense both played significant roles in losses to the Rams and Dolphins.

Newton's lack of passing consistency has led to numerous articles (including this one by CBS Sports' writer Cody Benjamin) stating that Newton should not be part of the Patriots' plans for the 2021 season. And while they will not have the opportunity to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, there is a chance the Patriots could be able to acquire one of the other top-rated quarterbacks in the 2021 draft. That list includes BYU's Zach Wilson and Alabama's Mac Jones, who could be available when New England is on the click if several teams in front of them -- most notably the Panthers and Falcons -- decide to stick with their current quarterbacks while using their top picks on other positions.

If they are unable to land a top draft prospect, the Patriots should have several intriguing options that may include Carson Wentz, who could benefit by a change of scenery after five up-and-down seasons in Philadelphia. As Cowher mentioned, the Patriots will certainly have the cap space; they are currently projected to have nearly $70 million in cap space for 2021, according to Spotrac. That money would also allow them to address their other positional needs at receiver and on the offensive and defensive lines.

Fellow CBS Sports analyst Boomer Esiason reminded Cowher that Belichick's team will have the unenviable task of playing against quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Allen and possibly Lawrence inside their division well into the next decade. And while the East's young passers will likely result in a more competitive division than it was during the last two decades, Cowher clearly believes that the Patriots have the resources -- and the coach -- to bounce back in a big way in 2021.