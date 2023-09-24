Bill Cowher has a gold jacket, a Super Bowl ring, a Coach of the Year award and decades of NFL experience as both a player and coach. So, when he unveils a top-five list about anything related to football, it's best to listen up. Leading up to kickoff of Sunday's slate in Week 3, the Hall of Fame coach released his list of the top five defensive players in the league on "The NFL Today" with Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons claiming the top spot.

Here's a quick rundown of Cowher's top-five defensive players list:

Cowher called Parsons "the disruptor" when revealing he was his No. 1-ranked player. He added that Parsons' ability to be moved around in Dallas' defense makes him "the most versatile guy and the most explosive guy" in the league on the defensive side of the ball.

When speaking about Watt, the former Steeler coach said the outside linebacker has the "toughest hands in football" and the "best pass rusher in the game today." Cowher commended Bosa's motor and ability to bend and close as one of the league's best pass rushers. He also called Warner and Smith the quarterbacks of their respective defenses.

"You cannot diminish the importance of middle linebacker," Cowher said.

If you hadn't noticed, Cowher does lean heavily on the linebacker position and has no defensive backs on his top-five list. When asked about some snubs, he admitted that Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett and Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner were worthy candidates as well.

"Sauce Garnder is the one guy," Cowher said. "I'd say him and Myles Garrett were the two guys that I had to think that I would put there, but I can't take away from middle linebacker. To me, he connects the back end to the front end.