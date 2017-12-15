Bill Cowher reveals key coaching point against Belichick, why Big Ben is inspired

On Sunday afternoon, the NFL on CBS will feature the NFL's game of the year as the Pittsburgh Steelers welcome the New England Patriots into Heinz Field with everything on the line. That's not really hyperbole; the winner is likely to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and it's very possible the 2017 NFL MVP race is decided -- or at least altered drastically -- in this game. Few know the ins and outs of the battles between Pittsburgh and New England like former Steelers coach Bill Cowher, who now serves as an NFL on CBS analyst (tune in to watch him and the rest of the gang on "The NFL Today" at noon ET on CBS this Sunday).

Cowher joined the Pick Six Podcast for our weekend preview edition to break down the game and had a bunch of juicy nuggets to share as it relates to the forthcoming powerhouse matchup.

The thing I noted most when talking to Cowher -- you can listen to the full interview below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes here -- was what he said about coaching against Bill Belichick. Cowher did well against the Patriots, amassing a 4-3 regular season record against them during his time with Pittsburgh, and also had a strong record against Belichick when he was with the Browns.

He said, and maybe this isn't a surprise because of how good a coach Belichick is, but the key is being fluid with your gameplan and remaining calm when it comes to making adjustments and keeping an open dialogue.

"You want to get through that first quarter and then you want to get some information. You want to see what the approach is going to be. Is Tom [Brady] going to go no-huddle, are they going to come out with a fullback in the backfield and try to run the football -- all those things you have to be prepared for and be ready to adjust," Cowher explained. "I always said planning against New England and Bill is, we're going to be on the sideline talking a lot. Because there may be some things we have not seen before, that we didn't prepare for, but that's part of the process going in, the understanding going into this game. Don't get frustrated, don't overreact, just be ready to respond and adjust."

The Dolphins, who sacked the Patriots in Miami during Week 14 after losing to them in New England on Nov. 26, did a fantastic job of adjusting to New England's approach in the span of a few weeks. The Steelers don't have the luxury of playing the Pats a couple games ago, but they do remember last season's AFC Championship Game, which Cowher pointed to as a blueprint of sorts for both teams. If there's a net positive for Pittsburgh from that disaster in New England, it's the additional weapons for Ben Roethlisberger.

"I think you go back to the familiarity that's there and you go back to the championship game and I'm sure it's a game that both of these teams are watching. Because you're looking at philosophical approaches that they each took and how they kind of unfolded. At times, Malcolm Butler shadowed Antonio Brown a year ago, but they have Stephon Gilmore now. He had Sammie Coates opposite A.B. -- this year he's got Martavis Bryant and JuJu Smith-Schuster in the slot. There's a lot more weapons," Cowher said. "Remember, Le'Veon Bell got hurt in the first quarter, they lost him in that game. I think what you have to do is kind of let this unfold. And one thing with Ben, you saw it other day, he started to get some blitzes in the second half against the Ravens, he was able to see things, he was able to get the protections where they needed to be and he was able to go where he needed to with the ball. Disguise will be a big part of these teams."

Roethlisberger struggled early in the season, particularly when it came to his five-interception game at home in a stunning loss to the Jaguars. People have questioned his level of play and he himself questioned how much he had left in the tank early on. The offense did not take shape the way we thought it might out of the gate, but the Steelers have rounded into form on that side of the ball.

Cowher said he sees Roethlisberger, who he drafted in 2004 while with the Steelers, utilizing the still-scary Ryan Shazier injury -- Shazier was placed on IR after undergoing spinal stabilization surgery following a tackle gone wrong against the Bengals -- as sort of motivation for the offense to take "the baton" from the defense and try to finish what many believe could be a Super Bowl-worthy season.

"Oh he loves this. You almost feel like you, you hear him talking about the whole Ryan Shazier unfortunate [injury], it's almost like with this offense, the defense got them to this point, where they are with 11 wins. It's almost like I feel Ben saying 'you know what you can hand off the baton, Ryan, because we're going to bring this thing home from the offensive side of the ball.' And I say that from the standpoint because we were waiting for this breakout game from this offense, it's almost like, there's a sense of purpose this whole football team has," Cowher explained. "Not just defensively to make up for the loss of a great player, but on the offensive side of the ball, his influence he's had with those guys. It's a very focused team, I know they've won eight in a row and it's hard to sustain that in the National Football League, but, boy I think the inspiration he's provided for them and the sense of purpose they have to try and finish this thing.

"It'll be interesting to see how it unfolds -- this is a Pittsburgh team, I know they put up a lot of points, but you look at their last three wins, three points, three points, one point. So they are very comfortable in close games and they're going against one of the best closing teams in football in the New England Patriots."

Both teams are getting key players back (Smith-Schuster for the Steelers, Rob Gronkowski for the Patriots) but both teams could be missing critical pieces on defense. The weather might be nasty in Pittsburgh, but otherwise this has the makings of a shootout. Everything screams Patriots here because of their recent dominance, but counting out the Steelers feels foolish too.

The added bonus of having Jim Nantz and Tony Romo call this critical game for the NFL on CBS only makes it more of a reason to fire up your television around 4 p.m. ET. Or, if your family somehow drags you out of the house, use your free trial on CBS All Access to stream the game from your smartphone or tablet. And don't forget to check out Cowher and the rest of "The NFL Today" crew break down the game, as well as everything else from Week 15, at noon ET on Sunday on CBS.