FRISCO, Texas -- When the 2025 NFL season kicks off Thursday night between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, Brian Schottenheimer will be able to check an item off of his bucket list: being an NFL head coach.

"It's been a lifelong dream," Schottenheimer said at his introductory press conference on Jan. 28.

It's a dream he's had since he was young despite his father Marty, the eighth-winningest coach in NFL history (200 across 21 seasons), and his mother Pat hoping he would do literally anything else with his life.

"Someone told me this cute story. They said they told my dad, they said 'hey is Brian getting into coaching?' He goes, 'yeah, I'm trying to talk him out of it. I don't want him to, and his mom sure doesn't want him to do it.' But I did," Schottenheimer said at his introductory press conference on Jan. 28. "I think it was his really good friend Bill Cowher that said a year or two later, 'Marty, you're missing the boat.' He said 'the fact that Brian got into coaching is a compliment to you because you made it fun for him. He respects you, and he's following in your footsteps.'"

There's nothing Schottenheimer wishes he could do more than to call up his father a day before kickoff of his first regular-season game with the head coach's headset on, but Marty died in 2021 at the age of 77 after a battle with Alzheimer's. He'll instead likely dial Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach and The NFL Today analyst Bill Cowher instead.

"I've been thinking about this really my whole life, as a professional, what I wanted to do, but there's things that come up every day and I kind of wish my dad was still here. I'd reach out to him," Schottenheimer said at organized team activities (OTAs) on May 29. ... "I think that one of the things that happens is when you build relationships like I've built over my career and try to do things the right way that these guys are open and willing to help, and that's great. There's guys like Bill Cowher, who is a close family friend. Huge associate of my dad's. There's guys like that that I can talk to, but at the end of the day, we've got some incredible people in this building that I'll lean on as well starting with Jerry, Stephen and Will. But yeah, I've talked to other head coaches quite a bit."

The elder Schottenheimer walked NFL sidelines in the head coach coaching ranks for 21 seasons: five with the Cleveland Browns (1984-1988), 10 with the Kansas City Chiefs (1989-1998), one with Washington (2001) and five with the Chargers (2002-2006). Cowher got his start in the NFL coaching ranks working for Marty at the age of 28 as his special teams coach with the Browns in 1985. Prior to that, he played for Marty as a linebacker for the Browns with Schottenheimer serving as the team's defensive coordinator. When Schottenheimer made the jump to becoming the Kansas City Chiefs head coach in 1989, Cowher followed him to become his defensive coordinator. After working in that role for three years (1989-1991), the Steelers hired Cower to be their head coach at the age of 35 in 1992 where he built a Super Bowl-winning, Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh.

When Brian reflected on what he might say to his dad ahead of Father's Day this year, he reflected on the special relationship he has with Cowher while opening up about processing the grief he still deals with regarding Marty's passing.

"You're going there, huh? (pause for choking back tears) I know he's proud. I miss him. I would tell him that I used all the life lessons that he taught me, not just about football but about life and being a good man and a good husband and a good father. I think I'm doing OK for myself," Schottenheimer said on June 12. "I know he's proud. I miss him like crazy. I actually lean on some of his friends now. Guys like Bill Cowher, that he coached with. But Father's Day will be a special day. Obviously a father of two amazing kids. I'll talk to my mom and I know he's looking down on me. I appreciate you making me get teared up here on the last day of minicamp."

The newest Cowboys head coach knows Marty is proud of him just as Cowher is too after seeing how he's already managed his locker room throughout the Micah Parsons contract saga.

"I think he's gonna do great. I knew Brian from working during my days with Marty, and Marty gave me my first chance. I saw Brian play in high school and play at Kansas City, but he also went down and was around Steve Spurrier [at Florida] -- so he's been around the passing game. He came to the NFL and was an assistant for all these years [25 years]," Cowher told CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr on Aug. 12. "He's got just a great history of the game, great respect for the game. I think the players around him respect that. I'm just glad he's getting an opportunity. ... I think he'll be fine."

Dallas Pro Bowl tight end Jake Ferguson confirmed the reason why Schottenheimer has captured the early respect from the locker room: his steadiness each and every day. Schottenheimer spent the early part of his Cowboys tenure getting dinner with players, encouraging friendly competition and attending various players' philanthropic events. Ferguson has seen Schottenheimer in three different roles over the years: consultant (2022), non-play calling offensive coordinator and now head coach and offensive play caller.

"I think he's been true to who he is as a coach. I can appreciate that to see him, and there hasn't been so much change. There hasn't been like he's laid [back] at the beginning of OTAs, and he's screaming now. He's been the same throughout," Ferguson said Tuesday. "I can appreciate that, and that's awesome because I know what I can expect from him. He knows what he can expect from me. It's sort of that relationship that every player has to have with their coach."

So what coaching does Schottenheimer himself take from Cowher? Physicality, winning at the line of scrimmage and more.

"Yeah, he's [Cowher] a family friend, longtime family friend. He and my dad were very, very close. He looked up to my father as a mentor, and I try to use Bill any chance I get. I just appreciate him. I love the way his teams played. His teams were very, very physical. His teams were great at taking the football away," Schottenheimer said on Aug. 11 at training camp in Oxnard, California. "A lot of things that we believe in and that I believe in come from Marty Schottenheimer, Bill Cower: winning the line of scrimmage, being multiple, all those things. It's not like we talk every week, but he's definitely someone I know that when I have questions or issues or something that maybe I would have reached out to my dad or somebody else. I'd like to go back and get somebody like that, a Super Bowl champion head coach that's been through the fire."

It's understandable why Schottenheimer would call upon a resource like Cowher when something comes up. The 51-year-old wants to make sure he nails his first NFL head coaching job after 25 seasons as an assistant -- a stretch in which 14 of them were spent as an offensive coordinator.

"Sometimes you end up at the right place at the right time. Sometimes, I think you see the son of a great coach, and you think he's here not because of his name but because of his father. I think Brian has earned his stripes," Cowher said. "He's earned his right to get an opportunity to become a head coach. He's been a coordinator, he's been a position coach, he's been with multiple organizations, so he's earned the right."

Brian Schottenheimer as NFL OC and offensive play-caller

Season Team PPG NFL rank 2020 SEA 28.7 8th 2019 SEA 25.3 9th 2018 SEA 26.8 6th 2014 STL 20.3 21st 2013 STL 21.8 21st 2012 STL 18.7 25th 2011 NYJ 23.6 13th 2010 NYJ 22.9 13th 2009 NYJ 21.8 17th 2008 NYJ 25.3 9th 2007 NYJ 22.2 25th 2006 NYJ 19.8 18th

Now that Schottenheimer has earned the right of being an NFL head coach, he's thinking long and hard about what to say to get his Cowboys fired up to play the defending Super Bowl champions in Philadelphia Thursday night. That's still a work in progress as many things are for a first-year head coach.

"It's actually funny I caught myself doing this the other day. ... I kind of called the team up and got a little fiery and excited about playing the Eagles and primetime and all that stuff and I went to bed that night, I was like, What are you doing? You know better than that,' because honestly the way we approach things is every game we play is just another championship opportunity," Schottenheimer said. ... "We get the chance to go out there against the Eagles. You don't get extra credit for beating the Eagles in Philly on prime time than you do for beating the Giants at noon in AT&T Stadium."

Schottenheimer's core message to his players is just as much for Schottenheimer as it is his locker room: stay loose and have fun. It's game day.

"What I don't want these guys to do, and I think the coaches are a big part of this: is go in there and try so hard. 'Grr, playing the Eagles, I'm going to try too hard.' They're going to make mistakes if they do that. Play free. It's football. Fly around. Love being around your brothers, man. Run to the football. Celebrate. Have fun," Schottenheimer said. "It's going to be pretty consistent throughout the course of the deal. We're guaranteed 17 of these. This is the first one of them. I think our guys will play well. But again, that's kind of going to be the message most weeks."