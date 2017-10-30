Bill O'Brien backs players '100 percent' after protest of owner's 'inmates' remarks

The Texans players were able to set aside any issues they had with owner Bob McNair for three hours on Sunday, but in the locker room following their close loss to the Seahawks, the topic returned to McNair, who said earlier this month, "We can't have the inmates running the prison."

Rookie RB D'Onta Foreman, who left practice Friday after hearing McNair's remarks, was still angry two days later.

"I'm still upset," Foreman said, via the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. "I still feel like some things shouldn't be said, but you got to deal with it. I was upset. I feel like my family that's been supporting the Texans since they started the franchise and me growing up watching this franchise, a comment like that is definitely going to hit home with me.

"I have a daughter. Even though she's young, that's something you got to stand on morals and principles. I was brought up like that. You have to stand for something or you'll fall for anything. I want to be here. I love my teammates."

McNair apologized twice publicly and met with the team on Saturday. Asked how that meeting went, Texans left tackle Duane Brown said, "Uh, not too well."

Before Sunday's game, veteran Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph told CBS Sports' Dana Jacobson that McNair's apology had not been accepted by the entire team.

Nearly the entire team knelt during the anthem as a direct rebuke of McNair's words.

Many #Texans kneel during the National Anthem before today's game in Seattle pic.twitter.com/R5mwjloy03 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 29, 2017

Jacobson continued: "And Joseph actually reminded us that this is a team where guys have wanted to kneel previously but haven't out of respect for Bob McNair. Today, it will be in response to Bob McNair and it will be 100 percent unified. So much so ... that head coach Bill O'Brien said he didn't know what his players were doing but he is 100 percent behind them."

After the game, O'Brien was asked if he supported his players.

"I support my players 100 percent," he said. "I love my players. I support them 100 percent."