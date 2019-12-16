Bill O'Brien delivers promising update on J.J. Watt, who could return by season's end

The Houston Texans scored a huge divisional win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to remain atop the AFC South and they may get their best player back on the field in the near future. The Texans held the red-hot Titans to just 21 points on Sunday, but only sacked Ryan Tannehill twice. Help could be on the way when it comes to the pass rush, as Texans head coach Bill O'Brien delivered a promising update on star defensive end J.J. Watt, who went down with a torn chest muscle in Week 8.

"He's certainly made progress based on his work ethic and who he's working with in the training room," O'Brien told reporters on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport. "We will see."

Earlier this month, Rapoport reported that Houston was a saving its final injured reserve/designated to return spot for Watt. The Texans used one of their designated to return spots to activate tight end Jordan Thomas, and they believe Watt is doing well enough to come back for the postseason. Watt is scheduled to have another MRI in the near future to gauge exactly where he is in recovery.

Brandon Dunn and Angelo Blackson have held down the defensive end spots since Watt was placed on IR. The two have combined for 35 tackles this season. Watt recorded just 24 combined tackles and four sacks in eight games before suffering his injury. Rapoport mentioned that bringing Watt back is feasible because the worst-case scenario is that he goes out and tears his pec muscle again. He then would undergo a relatively routine surgery and be ready for next season.