Bill O'Brien explains his decision to bench Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee

If you're wondering where Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee has been, he's not hurt, he's just on the bench. Once considered a fantasy football sleeper heading into the 2019 season, Coutee has not played in the Texans' last two games -- leaving him unable to make up for the mistake he made the last time he saw the field.

In Week 7, the Texans had possession of the football with under two minutes left to play against the Indianapolis Colts, who held a seven-point lead. Deshaun Watson and Co. were moving towards midfield, when Coutee dropped an easy catch, which was intercepted by Darius Leonard. From there, the Colts took a knee and snapped the Texans' two-game win streak. On Tuesday, Texans head coach Bill O'Brien explained that Coutee's costly drop is not the only reason he has spent an extended amount of time on the bench, but it's also because he's committed some mental mistakes as well.

"Just talked to him, had a good talk with him," O'Brien said, via The Houston Chronicle. "He'll come back ready to go. It's a very competitive position. You've got to compete. He competes very hard. You've got to be very detailed in everything you do on the practice field and he knows that and he'll come back ready to play."

"He's not a guy that he can't help us. He can definitely help us. He's helped us in the past and he'll help us in the future. He's a great guy, works very hard."

O'Brien also made sure to emphasize that Coutee has not violated any team rules which could have led to his benching.

So far this season, Coutee has made 13 receptions for 154 yards and also has rushed twice for 14 yards and a touchdown. He has struggled with injuries during his short time in the league and missed 10 total games due to a hamstring issue in 2018, but still finished with 28 receptions for 287 yards and a touchdown. He returned for the Texans' playoff matchup with the Colts and caught 11 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown. Coutee also sprained his ankle in the preseason opener earlier this year, and he didn't return until Week 2 of the regular season.

DeAndre Carter replaced Coutee in the rotation, and he has caught two passes for 54 yards over the last two games. It sounds like Coutee will be given more chances in the near future, however.