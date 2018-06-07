Bill O'Brien praises Deshaun Watson's work ethic, but there's reason for Texans to be cautious

The Houston Texans went from being one of the AFC's most exciting teams to one of its worst last season when rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL in November. In seven games, Watson completed 61.8 percent of his throws with 19 touchdowns, 8 interceptions and a passer rating of 103.0. In terms of value per play, Watson ranked seventh among all quarterbacks, according to Football Outsiders, just ahead of Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Ryan.

It's why expectations are so high for the Texans in 2018 -- only two AFC teams have better odds of making it to the Super Bowl -- though CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell warns that Watson shouldn't be rushed back onto the field.

"They need to be cautious because he was pretty special last season when he did get to play," Kanell said during an appearance on CBS Sports HQ. "I would be worried too -- all you have to do is go back and do a little research ... and look what happened to the Washington Redskins when they had Robert Griffin III, who was one of the best rookies we've seen in a long time.

"They rushed him back," Kanell continued, "played him a little too early and his career was derailed because of it.

"You want to make sure [Watson]'s fully healthy, and you want to make sure you tailor your play-calling so he's not running around all over the place -- you've got to protect him in that way. But ultimately, if you're [Texans coach] Bill O'Brien, you're like, 'this guy is really important to my success,' so you need him to play."

Watson said last month that he hasn't experienced any setbacks with his knee and he expects to be 100 percent by the beginning of training camp. And he has no plans to let the injury affect the way he plays.

"My game's not changing," he told ESPN.com in April. "Whatever you [saw] last year is going to be the same, if not better. I've dealt with adversity before, had injuries before. I didn't let that slow me down. It just changed my attitude about the game."

Meanwhile, O'Brien can't speak highly enough of the young Texans quarterback.

"He's in the building every morning at 6 a.m.," O'Brien told reporters on Tuesday. "He's taking care of his body. He's eating correctly. He's in the meetings. He's focused in the meetings. He's ready to go. He has good ideas. There's good interaction in the meetings, and he's come out here on the field and been able to do what he can do. Obviously, training camp will be a big period of time for all of us, especially for he and I moving forward through getting into 11-on-11, full pads, but he's had a good spring."

There's more good news: J.J. Watt, the three-time NFL defensive player of the year who was limited to just five games last season after suffering a left tibial plateau fracture, is also expected to be cleared for training camp, according to NFL.com.

"I feel great," Watt said in May, via the Texans' website. "I feel very good. I mean, I'm not going to put any percentages on it or anything. ... Like I said earlier in the offseason, I could tell you I'm feeling unbelievable (or) I could tell you I'm feeling super (bad) -- you won't know until I hit the field. Just show up to training camp, watch how I play and then you can decide for yourself how I look."