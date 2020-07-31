Watch Now: Rankings Debate: 5th Ranked Fantasy QB ( 1:16 )

In late April, it was reported that the Houston Texans had engaged in "very preliminary" discussions with quarterback Deshaun Watson on a contract extension, and those discussions have reportedly continued through this offseason. On Friday, Texans head coach Bill O'Brien told reporters that Houston was working hard on an extension for its franchise quarterback, and reiterated that he is a part of the Texans' long-term plans.

"We're working hard," O'Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. "We feel so strongly about him in this offense, in this organization. We want him here for a long time. We'd love to have Deshaun here."

ESPN's Ed Werder reported months ago that the Texans would like to reach an agreement with Watson before the start of the 2020 season, but league sources told Wilson that no contract extension is imminent. O'Brien would not comment on how the talks were going or if this was something that could come in the near future

"We're not going to talk about contracts in the media," O'Brien said. "We'd love to have Deshaun here for a long time. He's here, he's excited and we're excited about the season."

Watson is coming off of another impressive season in which he threw for 3,852 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Texans went 10-6, finished in first place in the AFC South for the second year in a row and defeated the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round. The former No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has now made two straight Pro Bowls, and continues to show that he's one of the up-and-coming stars in this league.

Now that it has been established Dak Prescott will play the 2020 season on the franchise tag, the extension attention has been placed solely on Watson. Earlier this month, the Kansas City Chiefs signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year extension worth $477 million, and can reach up to $503 million. While the numbers are astounding, Mahomes did not reset the market as aggressively as he could have. He will play out the two remaining years on his rookie deal which offers the Chiefs financial flexibility over the next couple of years, and his fully guaranteed money is ranked just No. 5 in the league when it comes to quarterbacks according to Over the Cap. Additionally, most of his money will come from roster bonuses over the next nine of 12 total seasons. It will be interesting to see what Watson's camp is after, whether it's fully guaranteed money or long-term security.