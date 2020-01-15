Bill O'Brien says Texans' preseason trades 'paid off' despite divisional round exit
O'Brien isn't regretting all the trades the Texans made to compete for a Super Bowl in 2019
The Houston Texans didn't not hire a general manager for 2019, making head coach Bill O'Brien the driving force behind all the trades that left the franchise with just six draft picks heading into 2020 (not including the compensatory picks they are expected to receive).
Houston acquired running backs Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson Jr., tackle Laremy Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills and cornerback Gareon Conley in a flurry of moves to compete for a Super Bowl. They also traded three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for linebackers Jacob Martin and Barkevious Mingo and a 2020 third-round pick, not exactly the capital a team would expect for one of the game's best pass rushers.
The end result for the Texans was a 10-6 record and a trip to the AFC divisional playoffs. Houston won one fewer game in the regular season than in 2018 (11) and advanced to one more round than the previous year, when the Texans were eliminated in the AFC wild card round. Houston made those moves to compete for a Super Bowl, but fell two wins short of that goal.
"I think that those moves did pay off," O'Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. "Those guys came in, without mentioning each guy specifically, but I do believe that those guys came in and really entered into our culture of what we're trying to do, learned the systems, tried to go out there and those guys played well. I'm sure there's always plays that each one of them wish they could have back, but I think that those guys helped our team win this year, when we won.
"I think any move we make, we try to think about the long term. Now, you could probably pick and choose some moves where maybe contractually it doesn't seem like it's long term, but within the building and within the meeting rooms, we think about it more for long-term purposes as we move forward here. I think all those guys came in and contributed."
The players Houston acquired had success in their first season with the team. Tunsil made the Pro Bowl, Hyde had a career high in rushing yards with 1,070, Johnson had 820 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns and Stills was a valuable No. 3 wide receiver with 561 yards and four touchdowns (14.0 yards per catch). Martin even had 3.5 sacks while playing just 20.52% of the snaps and Mingo was a key contributor on special teams. Conley had 11 passes defensed in eight games (six starts at outside corner).
The Texans parted ways with two first-round picks and a second-round pick for Stills and Tunsil, guard Martinas Rankin for Hyde, a fourth-round pick for Johnson, and a third-round pick for Conley. The only draft compensation Houston received was the third-round pick for Clowney and the fourth-round pick in the trade with the Miami Dolphins for Stills and Tunsil.
Houston has a second-round pick (57th overall), third-round pick (90th overall), two fourth-round picks (one from Miami), a fifth-round pick and a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft.
O'Brien doesn't believe they could've reached the divisional round of the playoffs without all the moves the franchise made. In his eyes, the trades were worth it.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Drew Pearson emotional over HOF snub
This says a lot about how much it would mean to him to finally get in
-
Brinson's picks: Chiefs, 49ers roll
Will Brinson's picks for the 2020 playoffs and conference championship games
-
Chiefs can set one Super Bowl record
The Chiefs would have a 50 year drought between Super Bowl appearances
-
NFL modern-day HC HOF predictions
Several current NFL coaches have a good shot at seeing their careers immortalized
-
Packers vs. 49ers odds, picks, sims
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of the Packers and 49ers
-
Tyler Lockett on Wilson, Seahawks, QBs
The star wide receiver opens up on his career and Seattle's future
-
Packers hold off Seahawks, reach NFC title game
The Packers managed to hold on against the Seahawks on Sunday night
-
Texans at Chiefs: Live updates, more
Not even a 24-point lead was safe for Houston at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday
-
Rams vs. Cardinals live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Rams vs. Cardinals football game