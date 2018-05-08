Bill Parcells on Patriots drama: 'When the season starts ... it doesn't mean anything'

It's been a strange offseason for the Patriots, which started with a loss to Nick Foles and the Eagles in Super Bowl LII. In the weeks and months that followed, storylines have included: Why was Malcolm Butler benched in the biggest game of the season? (Opinions vary.) Will Rob Gronkowski be traded? (Not yet.) Will Tom Brady retire? (Nope.)

There were even reports that the Patriots were going to trade up to the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft for Baker Mayfield if the Browns didn't select him first overall. There are some logistical problems with that (mostly about convincing the Giants to trade out of the No. 2 pick) but the overarching point remains: For an organization that prides itself on quietly going about its business, it's been uncharacteristically busy this offseason.

But is it a distraction? Because everything invariably leads back to this and, ultimately, distractions are to blame for whatever might go wrong in the future. That's how the media likes to portray it, anyway. Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells isn't buying it.

"I don't pay any attention to that," Parcells told The Athletic's Gary Myers. "Nobody knows what's what exactly. You are just hearing gossip and conjecture and opinion. I don't put much stock in that. Having been in a position myself as a head coach, a lot of things are said about an organization, the coaching staff and the owner. Some of the things are just flat out not true. Yet they get out and they get publicized because they make good headlines. The only thing you got to do is watch the product on the field. When the season starts, all this offseason stuff, it doesn't mean anything. Nothing."

Belichick was an assistant coach on Parcells' staff with the Giants (where they won two Super Bowls), Patriots and Jets before becoming the Patriots' head coach in 2000. And Parcells is unconcerned about the notion that Belichick and Brady might be anything other than wildly successful in their remaining time together.

"I wouldn't underestimate them," he said. "Their track record is illustrious. You know, all things come to an end. We all know that. New England had quite a few players last year that couldn't play defensively because of injuries. Some of them are coming back. Defense was one of their Achilles' heels. If they can improve there, we know they are going to have the firepower. They have a prolific passer. They have [Julian] Edelman coming back, Gronkowski is a target. They have some runners. Their back is a very, very good pass receiver. They got that young back from Georgia [first-rounder Sony Michel], who looks like he can score touchdowns if he gets a step or so. I don't see anybody right now in their division that I would say has the upper hand on them, that's for sure. If you can win your division, you are a long way down the road to doing something."

Since Belichick became coach, the Patriots have won the AFC East 15 out of 18 years, including nine straight and 14 of the last 15.