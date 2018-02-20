Bill Polian calls Nick Foles 'an icon,' says Eagles should demand absurd asking price

The Eagles face an interesting quarterback conundrum in the wake of Nick Foles securing the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl victory with an MVP-worthy performance against the Patriots in Philly's 41-33 Super Bowl LII win. Foles isn't the Eagles' starting quarterback in 2018; Carson Wentz will be.

But Foles has plenty of value, both to the Eagles and to other teams. Philly loves the idea of a security blanket backup quarterback and could be reluctant to trade him. But maximizing value now, when Foles is under contract for only one more year, would be a smart thing to do for Howie Roseman.

One Hall of Famer, former Colts GM Bill Polian, does not believe the Eagles should venture into the trade market without getting an absurd asking price in return. (Polian also opined on Lamar Jackson, saying the Heisman Trophy winner should move to wide receiver, so it was an interesting day on television for him.)

Speaking on NFL Live, Polian said he believes the Eagles should not consider trading Foles unless the offer starts with two first-round picks and two second-round picks.

Bill Polian said on ESPN’s NFL Live that, if he were the Eagles’ GM, he wouldn’t listen to any offers for Nick Foles unless they started with “two 1’s and two 2’s.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 19, 2018

All due respect to Polian, who has engineered a Super Bowl champion and who was wildly successful as an NFL executive, but this is crazypants. The Eagles themselves reportedly would want two first-round picks for Foles and that's pie-in-the-sky stuff.

Asking for two first-round picks AND two second-round picks for a veteran quarterback who is under contract for just one additional year and who was a free agent last offseason and who really had only a three-game, Joe Flacco-like stretch? It's pure insanity.

To put that type of offer in context: there are only two teams that have two first-round picks and two-second round picks in this draft: the Browns and the Bills. The Browns have the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks, so they probably won't trade for Foles. But the Bills could conceivably give up their picks for Foles and watch Buffalo burn to the ground. If they did that and gave up No. 21, No. 22, No. 56 and No. 53, they would be surrendering 2,900 draft trade value points according to the old Jimmy Johnson chart that teams still frequently use.

The No. 1 overall pick is worth 3,000 points, so Polian is ostensibly saying Foles would be worth the top overall pick in the draft in a trade.

Let's be clear here -- if Cleveland dialed up Howie Roseman and offered him No. 1 overall for Foles, he would probably pull the trigger. (He would definitely pull the trigger.) And he would do the deal for No. 4 overall too. He would probably flip Foles for the No. 21 overall pick or even the No. 22 overall pick, because getting a first-round selection for your backup quarterback is just something you do.

Adding to the odd nature of this statement was Polian claiming Foles is an "icon" and "not an asset" because he brought a bunch of Super Bowl rings to players on the Eagles.

Nick Foles is a _______ in Philly pic.twitter.com/aKPH0QKKh1 — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) February 20, 2018

I would agree in the sense of him being very popular with the players on the club, but everyone is an asset. This is the NFL. Overvaluing a backup quarterback is how you get yourself in trouble from a roster perspective. Again, bear in mind Foles does have a LOT of value for an Eagles team that will be playing a bit of chicken with Carson Wentz's return from a torn ACL last season. They need an insurance policy. But it would be worth cashing out at that price. And maybe they like Nate Sudfeld enough to try and pick up additional, ahem, assets.

QB X factor nobody is talking about-- Nate Sudfeld. If Philly is confident in his ability, more likely they explore Foles trade. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) February 19, 2018

Maybe we're just all overthinking this entirely?

Why can’t Nick Foles just be guy who had nice season under Chip Kelly and a nice three-game playoff run? Why make him something he isn’t? — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) February 19, 2018

For those of us who love the insanity of free agency, this is just part of the fun moving forward. There is a loaded quarterback class in free agency, a stacked quarterback class in the draft and multiple quarterbacks available via trade. Things are going to get hairy. And it's possible Foles gets traded. It's just not likely he fetches four picks in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft.