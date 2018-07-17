Bills' AJ McCarron eyes a future in another sport once his NFL career is a wrap
McCarron is battling to be the starter in Buffalo, but he has plans after football
AJ McCarron doesn't see himself as just an NFL quarterback. A backup for the Cincinnati Bengals' Andy Dalton since he was drafted in 2014, McCarron went to the Buffalo Bills as a free agent this offseason, where he'll at least be contending for a starting position. However, even though for all intents and purposes his NFL career is just beginning, the Alabama alum already sees a future in racing when his football playing days are over.
"Eventually, I want to get into racing," McCarron said Saturday -- via AL.com -- at the free football camp he's hosted in Mobile, Ala. for the past four years. "My grandfather raced at Irvington back in the day when it was a dirt track and then Sunny South. I want to get into racing eventually. I love it. I do IRacing a lot with some of my NASCAR buddies."
McCarron already has NASCAR "experience." He was an honorary pace driver at Talladega in 2013, after all. However, McCarron is eyeing something a little different for the time being.
"Eventually, I want to work up to the pro trucks that they run at short tracks, whether it's Pensacola or Mobile," he said, per AL.com. "Maybe eventually a late model or a super late model. It'd also be fun to get on a big track like maybe the ARCA Series eventually and try to do something like that. But I don't know. I love it, and, hopefully, one day it will happen."
For now, however, McCarron's focus is undoubtedly on the Bills. With Josh Allen sitting behind him on the depth chart and the Bills just one year removed from their first playoff appearance since 1999 -- ultimately losing to the Jaguars 10-3 in the wild-card round -- expectations are high in Buffalo.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thomas to Seahawks: Pay me or trade me
The Seahawks safety would like to be paid somewhere, and if it's not Seattle he would like...
-
Best bets for Week 1 of the NFL season
Here are your three safest bets for Week 1
-
Bell turns down monster contract offer
This is the final deal that the Steelers offered Le'Veon Bell
-
NFL made billions in 2017
It seems that nothing can slow down the NFL
-
T.O. gets gifts for fellow HOF inductees
T.O. seems to be enjoying at least one thing about his Hall of Fame experience
-
No deal between Steelers, Le'Veon Bell
The Steelers were unable to reach a long-term deal with their star running back