The Buffalo Bills will be without linebacker Andre Smith for the first six games of the 2022 season, as the 25-year-old has been suspended for performance-enhancing substance usage, per NFL Media. Smith just re-upped with the Bills in March on a two-year deal worth up to $3 million.

Smith recorded a career-high 10 tackles and one fumble recovery in 2021 for the Bills in 15 games played. It was his second season playing for Buffalo. Smith was originally a seventh-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in the 2018 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. In 27 career games for the Tar Heels, he recorded 187 combined tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. After eight combined tackles in 19 games played over two seasons for Carolina, Smith was traded to the Bills.

According to Spotrac, Smith could forfeit $390,423 due to this suspension, a number which includes money from his base salary, signing bonus and game active bonus. The Bills could free up $1.1 million in cap space if he is released.