Bills announce retirement of Derek Anderson, who once upon a time won 10 games for the Browns

The Buffalo Bills' quarterback room is getting a little smaller. The Bills announced on Thursday evening that backup quarterback Derek Anderson, who signed with the team last season, is retiring from the NFL.

"Derek let me know a few weeks back that he wasn't sure if he could be committed [for the season] and wanted to still think about it," Bills general manager Brandon Beane said in a statement. "So I knew going into the draft that this was something that could potentially happen. But it wasn't definite. We talked this week and he let me know today that he is going to retire."

The Bills still have backups Matt Barkley and undrafted free agent Tyree Jackson behind starter Josh Allen.

Anderson began his career as a sixth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens back in 2005. He soon moved onto the Cleveland Browns, leading them to a 10-5 record in 15 starts in 2007, the only 10-win season for the Browns in the last 24 years. Anderson's play fell off over the next few seasons, though, before he carved out a niche as a reliable backup in places like Arizona, Carolina, and finally Buffalo.

He ends his career with 10,878 passing yards, along with 60 touchdowns and 64 interceptions, having appeared in 78 games across 13 seasons while compiling a 20-29 record in 49 starts.