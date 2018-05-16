Bills announce that they'll retire longtime RB Thurman Thomas' No. 34 jersey

The Buffalo Bills' all-time leading rusher is getting his number retired. The Bills announced via their official Twitter account on Wednesday that running back Thurman Thomas' No. 34 will be retired this season.

34. Forever Thurman Thomas.



We will retire our Hall of Fame running back’s number at our home Monday Night Football game this season! pic.twitter.com/X5GkS0rwPh — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) May 16, 2018

The retirement ceremony will take place on Oct. 29 when the Bills play the Patriots on Monday Night Football. For his part, Thomas is officially overwhelmed.

In 12 seasons with the Bills, Thomas ran for 11,938 yards and 65 touchdowns. He made five consecutive Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams from 1989 through 1993, helping Buffalo make four consecutive Super Bowls along the way. In each season from 1989 through 1992, he also led the NFL in yards from scrimmage. (He's the only player in NFL history to lead the league in yards from scrimmage in four straight seasons.)

Thomas began to slow down toward the end of his Bills tenure and eventually struggled with injuries during his final season with the team. He spent a lone year with the division rival Miami Dolphins before officially retiring after the 2000 season. He became eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2006 and was officially elected on the second ballot, joining Rayfield Wright, Gene Hickerson, Michael Irvin, Charlie Sanders, and Roger Wehrli in the Class of 2007.

When his number is retired, he'll join former teammates Jim Kelly and Bruce Smith as Buffalo Bills to receive such an honor.