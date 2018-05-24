Bills announce Zay Jones had knee surgery, will miss the rest of spring program
Jones was involved in a bizarre nude incident earlier this offseason
The Bills will be without Zay Jones for a while. Coach Doug McDermott told the assembled media on Thursday that Jones underwent knee surgery this offseason and is out for the remainder of the team's spring program. McDermott did not give a further timetable but he did say he does not believe the surgery will prevent Jones from being ready for the season.
That sounds like it's more of a meniscus or clean-up issue as opposed to an ACL tear, considering the vague timeline.
Jones had a dreadful rookie season during which he caught just 27 of 74 passes thrown in his direction for 316 yards and two scores. He was also among the league leaders in drop rate.
Earlier this offseason, Jones was involved in a bizarre incident where he was arrested and charged with felony vandalism for allegedly breaking a window and a glass door at a residential building in downtown Los Angeles. (The charges were eventually dropped.) He was nude at the time of the arrest. Jones and his brother, Vikings linebacker Cayleb Jones, both seemed to imply that Caleb saved Zay's life that night.
The Bills underwent several big changes on offense this offseason, bringing in a new offensive coordinator in Brian Daboll, signing AJ McCarron and trading up to draft Josh Allen. Jones, a second-round pick last season, is presumably still part of their plans, but missing the offseason program will put him a bit behind the eight-ball in terms of getting up to speed on whatever new things are being installed.
