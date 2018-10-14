Bills aren't shopping LeSean McCoy or any veterans, no longer in roster-teardown mode

A year ago, the Buffalo Bills were the most motivated seller in the NFL ahead of the trade deadline, as they were heading to a complete rebuild, but the odds of them dealing any veterans this month are very slim, league sources said.

While the Eagles did call Buffalo to briefly discuss the availability of running back LeSean McCoy, the sides never got close to a deal and the Bills are not seeking to move the running back, or veteran pass rusher Jerry Hughes, whose stellar play has also drawn the notice of contending teams. Both players are considered vital veterans on the youthful team, both are signed to team-friendly deals beyond this season, and the Bills intend to keep both.

McCoy was of particular interest to the Eagles given their injuries at running back and the fact he was a star in Philadelphia prior to being dealt to the Bills. But it would take a substantial offer for the Bills to even entertain a trade and Philadelphia could likely land Le'Veon Bell from Pittsburgh for a third-round pick. The Bills value McCoy highly given his presence and ability in the run game, and with rookie Josh Allen still quite green and having almost no dependable options at wide receiver and tight end, and with a struggling offensive line, dealing McCoy is less than ideal.

Hughes has been one of the most productive pass rushers in the NFL this season, and, approaching age 30, it is natural for playoff teams to consider his availability, but the Bills have already weeded out their veteran core and the process of tearing down the roster via trades has passed. The defense has been much improved since a Week 1 meltdown at Baltimore and Hughes is considerable an invaluable piece.

It's a very different ethos than a year ago, when Buffalo was eager to move Marcell Dareus and Cordy Glenn and others as it prepared to be best positioned to move up to draft a quarterback in the 2018 draft.