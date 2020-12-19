It's that time of the year where we get a couple of Saturday NFL games! Today we have a doubleheader, as the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos are slated to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET, while the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers follow at 8:15 p.m. ET. The former features a red-hot offense against a formidable defense, and will surely be a fun matchup to enjoy as we count down the days to Christmas.

The Bills are on a three-game win streak, and just took down the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, 26-15. As for the Broncos, they got back into the win column by defeating the Panthers, 32-27. The defense has been playing well as of late, as they covered against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13 and then derailed a potential game-winning drive last week. Shutting down Allen and Stefon Diggs will certainly be a much larger challenge, however.

Before we get into the details of this Saturday AFC matchup, let's break down how you can keep up with the action.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Dec. 19 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, Colorado)

TV: NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

The Bills lead the all-time series with the Broncos, 21-16-1, and they have won four out of the past five matchups. The Bills have a top 10 offense while the Broncos' defense has been effective as of late. Stopping Allen will be important if they want to register another 'W.' Allen is aiming for his third game in a row with 225 or more passing yards and two or more passing touchdowns. Diggs will certainly be someone Denver's defense will game-plan around, as he caught 10 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers. It was his fourth game with double-digit catches this year, and he leads the NFL with 100 receptions.

As for the Broncos, Drew Lock will be looking to build on his four-touchdown performance last week. While Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy have been his top wideouts on the outside, the Broncos may want to give more touches to rookie wideout K.J. Hamler. He caught two passes for a team-high 86 yards last week, and took both of his touches to the house for six. He's a versatile offensive weapon who has the potential to keep Tre'Davious White and Co. guessing.

Prediction

Buffalo has covered the spread in five straight games. That's the longest active cover streak in the NFL and it's tied for the longest cover streak in the NFL this season. The Bills have covered in six straight meetings against the Broncos, and Allen boasts a 71 percent cover rate on the road in his career. I have much more faith in the Bills than the Broncos at this point, and I like that the spread is under a touchdown.

Score: Bills 28-20 over Broncos