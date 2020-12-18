We have been gifted a Saturday doubleheader this weekend, and it kicks off with the Buffalo Bills (10-3) visiting the Denver Broncos (5-8). Josh Allen and Co. are on fire, and they most recently took down the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Sunday Night Football" by a score of 26-15. The Bills have now won three straight games and have taken control of the AFC East. The Broncos aren't exactly pushovers, however, and defeated the Carolina Panthers, 32-27, last week. The defense has been playing well as of late, as they covered against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13 and then derailed a potential game-winning drive last week. But can they do enough to stifle the red-hot Allen?

The Bills lead the all-time series with the Broncos, 21-16-1, and they have won four out of the past five matchups. Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff.

All NFL odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

Latest Odds: Buffalo Bills -5.5 Bet Now

This line reopened at Bills -4 on Sunday night, but quickly began to rise. On Monday morning, it rose to Bills -4.5, then Bills -5.5 and was listed at Bills -6.5 by Monday afternoon. It eventually fell back to Bills -6 by Wednesday, where it remained until Friday afternoon when it dropped another half of a point.

The pick: Bills -5.5. Buffalo has covered the spread in five straight games. That's the longest active cover streak in the NFL and it's tied for the longest cover streak in the NFL this season. The Bills have covered in six straight meetings against the Broncos, and Allen boasts a 71 percent cover rate on the road in his career. I have much more faith in the Bills than the Broncos at this point, and I like that the spread is under a touchdown.



Over/Under 49.5 points

The total reopened at 48 points on Monday morning, but jumped to 50 by the afternoon. On Thursday, however, the total fell half a point.

The pick: Under 49.5. The Broncos average just 19.8 points per game, but have a good enough defense to keep the Bills from dropping 40 points on them. SportsLine is leaning towards the Under and so am I.

Player props

Josh Allen total passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (-180). I'm a bit conflicted with how to treat Allen's props this week when it comes to passing completions, passing attempts and yards, but I do like the Over on touchdown passes. He has thrown at least two touchdowns in 10 out of 13 games this season, and has thrown for a total of six over the past two contests.

Zack Moss total receiving yards: Under 7.5 (-120). The Bills don't pass to their running backs much, and if they do, they throw to Devin Singletary. Moss did not catch a pass last week against the Steelers and caught just one pass for five yards against the San Francisco 49ers. I understand that this is a bit of a flier, but let's take a chance.

K.J. Hamler total receiving yards: Over 36.5 (-115). I hope the Broncos are beginning to realize what a weapon they have in Hamler. The rookie wideout led the team in receiving yards with 86 last week, despite the fact that he caught just two passes. By the way, he scored on both of those touches. Talk about production! I expect the Broncos to give this kid more touches and that he will surpass 37 yards receiving on Saturday.

Tyler Bass total made extra points: Over 2.5 (-145). We took this same prop against the Steelers last week and lost! Bass missed an extra point on Sunday -- which was just his second miss of the season. I'm going to take this prop again in Week 15.

Double result: BUF/BUF (-128). If you're wondering what this prop is, it's predicting who will lead at halftime and then who will lead at the end of the game. Give me the Bills.