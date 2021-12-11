It's safe to say that Tom Brady will test the Bills' secondary more than Mac Jones did during New England's 14-10 win over the Bills this past Monday night. With Jones putting the ball in the air just three times, the Patriots handing the Bills their fifth loss of the season while dropping them to the seventh spot in the AFC standings.

If Buffalo is to avoid falling further down the AFC's pecking order, it will need a win on Sunday against the defending Super Bowl champions, who are 9-3 and riding a three-game winning streak. We'll preview the game along with giving our prediction for Sunday's outcome. Here's how you can follow the action in real time.

When the Bills have the ball

Despite their underwhelming record, the Bills are receiving another impressive season from quarterback Josh Allen, who has scored 29 total touchdowns this season while completing nearly 66% of his passes. Along with continuing his strong rapport with Stefon Diggs, Allen has strengthened his connection with tight end Dawson Knox, who is tied with Diggs for the team lead with seven touchdown catches despite missing two games with an injury. Allen has teamed up with Devin Singletary and Zack Moss to form the NFL's 14th-ranked rushing attack.

Tampa Bay's defense has been largely up and down this season. It has feasted against weaker offenses but has at times struggled to defend formidable units. A constant has been its run defense, as Tampa Bay has allowed the second-fewest rushing yards in the NFL. The unit continues to be led by linebackers Devin White (100 tackles), Lavonte David (77 tackles), Shaquil Barrett (7.5 sacks), safeties Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield Jr. and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (six sacks). Whitehead will miss his second consecutive game with a calf injury.

When the Buccaneers have the ball

Led by Brady, the Buccaneers' offense has been even better than it was last season. A top contender to win his fourth league MVP award, Brady has thrown 34 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. His main targets have been Chris Godwin (949 yards, five touchdowns), Mike Evans (10 touchdowns) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (six touchdowns). The passing game has continued to roll despite Antonio Brown appearing in just five of the season's first 12 games.

With Brady going up against the NFL's top-ranked pass defense, he will surely lean on running back Leonard Fournette, who has amassed 1,067 total yards and nine touchdowns this season. While the Buccaneers will face a Bills defense that includes safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, cornerback Levi Wallace, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, defensive tackle Mario Addison and budding rookie Gregory Rousseau, the unit will continue to be without former Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White, who recently suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Prediction

The Bills have talent on both sides of the ball, but their offense's penchant for turning the ball over, coupled with the fact that their defense has just 21 sacks this season, has me going with the Buccaneers to win their 10th game of the season. Look for a big game from Fournette, who scored four touchdowns in Tampa Bay's last two games.

Score: Buccaneers 31, Bills 24