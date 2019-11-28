Bills at Cowboys odds, expert picks against spread: Predictions, TV info, streaming for NFL Thanksgiving

One of the NFL's best offenses hit a stumbling block last week, as the Dallas Cowboys were only able to muster three field goals in Foxborough in a loss to the Patriots. Thanksgiving brings around another AFC East foe as the 8-3 Buffalo Bills come to town hoping to continue building on a great season. Will Dak Prescott and company get back on track? The betting market certainly thinks so.

You can stream the game on CBS All Access, but you're here because you want to know which team is going to cover in this matchup. You can find all our expert picks for the game below.

Brady Quinn and Ryan Wilson broke this game down with Will Brinson on Wednesday's Pick Six podcast. You can listen below, and be sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform:

Bills at Cowboys

Time: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS)



Thursday, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS) Open: Cowboys -7, O/U 44.5



Cowboys -7, O/U 44.5 Current: Cowboys -6.5, O/U 47

"This is a big game for both teams, a proving game of sorts. The Cowboys have not beaten a team with a winning record, while the Bills have beaten just one. The Cowboys were awful on offense last week, but they have a big edge here being at home. Even so, I think the Bills show up big on defense and the Cowboys have to be wondering about their coach." -- Pete Prisco on why he thinks the Bills not only cover but win outright in this matchup

"The Cowboys haven't been good against the spread on Thanksgiving over the last 10 years or so, but that isn't going to stop me from backing them here. For starters, Dallas just plays well when Jason Garrett's back is against the wall, and it's definitely against the wall after that debacle in New England. Also, the Bills are bad against the run and give up lots of explosive, chunk plays to running backs. Enter Ezekiel Elliott. I think I like this Over, actually, as Dallas should be able to score in bunches and Buffalo should answer a couple of times as well." -- Will Brinson on why he's bucking the rest of our experts above and taking the Cowboys to cover

"The problem for the Cowboys this week -- besides the fact that Jason Garrett is still their coach -- is that they have to play a Bills team that's been flying under the radar this season. Not only do the Bills have one of the best defenses in the NFL, but their offense has also been slowly improving every week. As a matter of fact, there's only one quarterback in this game who has produced at least two touchdowns in each of the past seven games he's played in, and it's not Dak Prescott (Side note: Go Dakstreet Boys). ... The Cowboys have yet to beat a team this year that currently has a winning record, and the Bills have a winning record, which leaves me no choice in this game. I'm taking the Bills and if they win, I'm celebrating by eating Buffalo wings instead of turkey for Thanksgiving dinner." -- John Breech on why he's taking the Bills to pull off the upset on Thursday

"The best ways to beat Dallas in the passing game this season, though, have been with throws to running backs and tight ends. Their defense encourages and accepts checkdowns, counting on the linebackers and safeties to rally to the ball and prevent yardage after the catch. That worked extremely well for them last year, when Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch looked like two of the best linebackers in the entire league. It hasn't worked quite as well this season, when they have been merely good as opposed to great. It's also been typically easy to pick on safety Jeff Heath in coverage, last week's monster hit on Jakobi Meyers notwithstanding. The issue for Buffalo here is that Allen is not the kind of quarterback who is all that willing to take those checkdown throws. Only 26 percent of his passes have been thrown to tight ends or running backs, and even then, 10 percent of those throws have traveled more than 20 yards in the air. Dawson Knox and Devin Singletary are better receiving threats than Tyler Kroft and Frank Gore, who began the season with the hold on those jobs, so perhaps Allen will be willing to target those guys more often in a matchup like this." -- Jared Dubin, who thinks the Cowboys win a close game while the Bills cover