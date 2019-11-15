Bills at Dolphins prediction: How to watch, stream AFC East matchup on CBS, CBS All Access

The Buffalo Bills were one of the most surprising teams in the NFL with their 5-1 start, but have lost two of three games since, with the one victory coming against the one-win Washington Redskins. Buffalo sits at 6-3 with two consecutive games against sub .500 teams, so the Bills are still in excellent shape to clinch their second over .500 season in three years and make a run at the postseason. Their next challenge is the hottest team in the AFC East, the Miami Dolphins, winners of two consecutive games after an 0-7 start.

This is the second meeting between Miami and Buffalo this season, one which the Dolphins almost notched their first win of the year in Buffalo a month ago. Can the Dolphins extend their winning streak to three games with a win over the Bills? We'll dive into that, but first, some details on how and when to tune into the game.

How to watch



Date: Sunday, Nov. 17 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, Fla.)

Preview

The Bills will head down to Miami to face a Dolphins team that actually led them 14-9 heading into the fourth quarter before Buffalo scored 15 unanswered points en route to a 31-21 win. The Dolphins were in the game with 1:45 to play, but a Micah Hyde 45-yard kickoff return iced the game. Buffalo fell to No. 2 in the NFL in red zone scoring offense (70.8%) but is still just 25th in the league averaging 19.3 points and 23rd in yards (336.9). Buffalo still has a potent rushing offense, ranking 12th in the league averaging 124.3 yards per game and 4.5 yards per carry (10th in NFL). The Bills are still third in the league in points allowed per game (16.7) and third in yards per pass (5.6).

Miami still has one of the league's worst offenses, even though the Dolphins have won two in a row. The Dolphins are 31st in the NFL in scoring (13.2 points), yards (258.6) and yards per play (4.3). They are last in the league in rushing, averaging just 3.1 yards per carry and yards per game (64.4). The run defense isn't any better, allowing 146.1 yards (30th in NFL) and 4.6 yards per carry (25th in NFL). Miami's defense allows 29.8 points per game (31st in NFL) and 6.1 yards per play (30th in NFL).

Prediction

Ryan Fitzpatrick is the Dolphins starting quarterback for the rest of the year, as the Dolphins had two games over 300 yards and two games under 230 yards of offense. Miami can't afford that inconsistency, especially since they are last in the NFL in run offense (64.4), which is needed for a Bills run defense that allows 115.6 yards (21st in NFL). The Bills should easily run off the Dolphins and control the ground game, especially since Buffalo averages 124.3 yards on the ground (10th in NFL) and the Dolphins allow 146.1 yards (30th in NFL). This game will be a close one, but the Dolphins (averaging 13.2 ppg) just won't have enough offense.

Pick: Bills 21, Dolphins 15