Bills at Jaguars, Wild Card live updates: How to watch, stream NFL playoff game

In a battle between two ultimate playoff unlikelies, the Buffalo Bills will look to extend their miracle run and win their first playoff game since 1995 by going into Jacksonville and taking down the might defensive fortress that is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are looking to capture their first postseason victory since 2008. It's certainly not the matchup we expected way back before the season.

The game itself will likely come down to two things: Can oft-maligned Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles play competent football in his first playoff game? And can the Bills survive against one of the best -- maybe even the best -- defense in football?

To do so, the Bills need running back LeSean McCoy to be effective. McCoy is dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 17. Even if he's unable to function at 100 percent, McCoy could always serve as a decoy, according to CBS Sports' Phil Simms, who added that the Bills can pull off the upset if they make Bortles try to beat them.

"If he's not 100 percent, he can be a great decoy," Simms said. "Everyone thinks Jacksonville is going to win. How does Buffalo beat them? I would do this on the defensive side if I'm Buffalo. I would put everyone I have at the line of scrimmage and stop the run and say 'Blake Bortles you're going to have to throw the ball down the field to beat us.' And what's the strength of the Buffalo defense? It's their defensive backs. They're very good, they can cover man-to-man. And that's why I think it gives them a fighting chance."

But Boomer Esiason finds it hard to believe that a hobbled McCoy can play top-caliber football against a defense as good as the Jaguars'.

"I just don't see how he's going to be healthy enough to play against the No. 1 defense in football, one of the best tackling defenses in football and anyone who has played them will tell you that you need everyone at full strength," Esiason said.