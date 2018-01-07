Bills at Jaguars, Wild Card live updates: How to watch, stream NFL playoff game
Can the Bills pull off the upset in Jacksonville? We're bringing you live updates from Sunday's game
In a battle between two ultimate playoff unlikelies, the Buffalo Bills will look to extend their miracle run and win their first playoff game since 1995 by going into Jacksonville and taking down the might defensive fortress that is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are looking to capture their first postseason victory since 2008. It's certainly not the matchup we expected way back before the season.
Throughout the game, we'll be bringing you live updates with a live-blog below.
How to watch, stream
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET on Sunday
- TV: CBS
- Stream: CBS All Access (try it free)
And remember to check back later for an updated story with takeaways from the game. OK, onto the live-blog ...
Live updates
Preview
The game itself will likely come down to two things: Can oft-maligned Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles play competent football in his first playoff game? And can the Bills survive against one of the best -- maybe even the best -- defense in football?
To do so, the Bills need running back LeSean McCoy to be effective. McCoy is dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 17. Even if he's unable to function at 100 percent, McCoy could always serve as a decoy, according to CBS Sports' Phil Simms, who added that the Bills can pull off the upset if they make Bortles try to beat them.
"If he's not 100 percent, he can be a great decoy," Simms said. "Everyone thinks Jacksonville is going to win. How does Buffalo beat them? I would do this on the defensive side if I'm Buffalo. I would put everyone I have at the line of scrimmage and stop the run and say 'Blake Bortles you're going to have to throw the ball down the field to beat us.' And what's the strength of the Buffalo defense? It's their defensive backs. They're very good, they can cover man-to-man. And that's why I think it gives them a fighting chance."
But Boomer Esiason finds it hard to believe that a hobbled McCoy can play top-caliber football against a defense as good as the Jaguars'.
"I just don't see how he's going to be healthy enough to play against the No. 1 defense in football, one of the best tackling defenses in football and anyone who has played them will tell you that you need everyone at full strength," Esiason said.
-
60 Minutes tackles CTE in combat vets
With so much distress over the league's physical nature, how does the NFL proceed moving f...
-
Saints vs. Panthers odds, expert picks
Galin Dragiev is 13-1 in his past 14 NFL picks and just locked in a strong play for Wild Card...
-
Referee from Titans-Chiefs retiring
The Titans-Chiefs game was embarrassing for the NFL and and the head official is walking a...
-
2018 NFL playoff schedule released
Here's a look at the NFL's entire postseason schedule
-
Jaguars vs. Bills odds, Wild Card picks
Vegas legend Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of the Bills and locked in a Wild-Card...
-
Tom Brady addressed ESPN report
Are things actually getting dysfunctional with the Patriots?
Add a Comment