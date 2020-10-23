The Buffalo Bills are currently mired in a two-game losing streak, but the AFC East is still in their control. All they need is a date with the New York Jets to get back on track, as both teams will meet for the second and final time this season -- this rematch taking place at MetLife Stadium. Buffalo played the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs -- two teams with a combined record of 10-1 -- over the past two games, and the Bills take a break from the tough portion of their schedule to face the NFL's only winless team.

Can the Jets actually muster enough offense to pull off the upset and earn their first win? Will the Bills see the Josh Allen from the first four games of the season instead of the last two contests (58.8%, 385 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT)? We'll find out soon; here's everything you need to know.

The Bills lead the AFC East at 4-2, yet actually have a negative point differential at -12. A blowout loss to the Titans played a huge role in that, but Buffalo also struggled to generate any yards against Kansas City in rainy and windy conditions Monday. The Bills had just 206 yards of offense -- 122 passing -- in the loss, and have averaged just 16.5 points over their last two games. That skid should end in Week 7 against the Jets, a team that possesses a bottom-five defense in points allowed. Allen threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 1 matchup, while rushing for 57 yards and another score. The Bills averaged just 3.1 yards per carry on 32 carries, but will face a Jets run defense that has allowed over 100 yards in their past five contests.

New York has the worst offense in the NFL. The Jets are last in the league in points scored and passing yards, and second-to-last in total yards and rushing touchdowns. The Jets have only scored over 17 points once in six games this season. Even though Sam Darnold is expected to start Sunday, the Jets offense hasn't been able to move the ball consistently -- thanks to a 37-year-old starting running back in Frank Gore and no other reliable pass catchers outside of Jamison Crowder. Breshad Perriman had a sold return from injury last week (four catches for 62 yards), but hasn't been the downfield threat the Jets thought they were getting when they signed him in free agency -- which can also be pinned on head coach Adam Gase.

This is a perfect game for the Bills to get back on track and extend their division lead with the Dolphins on a bye week and the Patriots having a tough matchup against the 49ers. If the Jets score 20 points, that's a win for a team that badly needs something to go right.

Pick: Bills 30, Jets 16

