Bills at Patriots prediction: How to watch, live stream, TV times, odds, and more for AFC East showdown

The AFC East is on the line when the Buffalo Bills travel into Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots. Both of these division rivals have already clinched a spot in the playoffs, but the Pats can lock up the division if they beat Buffalo on Saturday. If the Bills win, they'll give themselves a shot at the AFC East crown heading into Week 17.

New England took the first game of this season series in upstate New York back in Week 4, 16-10. Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a particularly rough showing against this Patriots defense, throwing three of the four interceptions thrown on the day. While Allen struggled, the Patriots offense wasn't a world-beater in that contest either, putting up just 224 yards of total offense to go along with a turnover. As these two clubs square off once again, both defenses will be looking for repeat performances.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA)

TV: NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Preview

Not only did the Bills clinch a playoff spot for the second time in the past 20 seasons with their win over Pittsburgh, but they also locked up their first 10-win season since 1999.

A large part of that success this season has come from second-year quarterback Josh Allen, who has been dynamic with both his arm and legs this year. He has nine rushing scores this season to go along with his 18 passing touchdowns. He's also completed just under 60% of his throws for 2,876 and just nine interceptions. Receiver John Brown has also been a reliable weapon for Allen in the passing game, totaling 1,007 receiving yards heading into Week 16.

On top of the contributions the running game is getting from Allen, rookie Devin Singletary and veteran Frank Gore have also been a solid one-two punch throughout the year. In their win against Pittsburgh last week, the entire unit was able to rush for 130 yards on 3.4 yards per carry and a score. Against a Patriots defense that can be had against the run, this is an area that the Bills will likely lean on offensively.

As for their defense, Sean McDermott's unit has been extremely strong, ranking fourth in the league in total defensive DVOA. Last week, they totaled five turnovers against the Steelers.

This matchup with the Patriots will feature two of the AFC's top corners in Buffalo's Tre'Davious White and New England's Stephon Gilmore. They are tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions and have yet to allow a touchdown this season. Gilmore has the edge in fewest receptions and receiving yards allowed along with owning a lower passer rating (32.8) compared to White (43.9).

With New England's offense, it's still a work in progress and certainly not as prolific as we've seen in year's past. Over the last five games, Tom Brady has seen his completion percentage dip to 51.5% and his yards per attempt is down to 5.25 over that span. In the first nine games, he was completed nearly 65% of his passes and had 7.14 yards per attempt. Part of that dip could be due to a right elbow injury that the quarterback has been dealing with. Bill Belichick himself even noted that the quarterback has been limited in practice throughout the year because of it.

Along with clinching the AFC East with a win on Sunday, the Patriots could lock up a first-round bye if the Kansas City Chiefs lose this week as well.

Prediction

SportsLine currently has the line at Patriots -6.5 and the over/under is set at 36.5. The edge goes to the Patriots in this one simply due to their defense playing lights out and being able to put up points to help the offense, along with this game being played in the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium.

The pick: Patriots 24-21 over Bills