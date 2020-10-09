Despite the Titans' ongoing COVID-19 situation, the NFL has decided to postpone Sunday's game between Tennessee and Buffalo to Tuesday. The Titans, who had an internal outbreak of the virus last week, were given an unexpected bye week after the league deemed that it was unsafe to have Titans face the Steelers last Sunday. Tuesday night's game between the Titans and Bills is the only Week 5 contest between two undefeated teams. It's also only the second time in 70 years the NFL will be having a game on Tuesday. The Titans, 3-0 before having last Sunday's game postponed, will face a Buffalo team that is also undefeated and atop the AFC East division.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

Preview

After leaning on their defense for the majority of last season, the Bills' offense has actually been the better of the two units through four games. The Bills have been buoyed by the emergence of quarterback Josh Allen, who has completed nearly 71% of his passes with a 12-1 touchdown to interception ratio. His favorite target so far has been newcomer Stefon Diggs, who leads the Bills with 403 receiving yards on 26 receptions. Buffalo's defense, led by cornerback Tre'Davious White and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, are currently tied for ninth in the NFL in turnovers forced. The Bills are surely looking to improve their third down defense, however, as they are currently 25th in the NFL in that department.

Like the Bills, the Titans' defense has been outplayed by Tennessee's offense through three games. Heading into Sunday's game, Tennessee's defense is 29th in third down efficiency and 31st in red zone efficiency. The Titans' 5.8 yards per carry allowed is the highest total in the league. Conversely, the Titans are receiving superb quarterback play from Ryan Tannehill, who completed 67.3% of his passes with six touchdowns and just one interception. Derrick Henry, last year's rushing champion, is off to another strong start, as he is averaging 106.3 rushing yards per game heading into Sunday's contest.

Prediction

While their defense may not be as strong as it was last year, the Bills should be able to get more than enough stops against a Titans offense that will be without leading receiver Corey Davis, who this week was added to the team's COVID-19 list. Buffalo's third down offense, ranked sixth in the NFL heading into Sunday's game, should also have success against a Titans' defense that is 29th in the league in third down efficiency. As long as the Bills don't beat themselves, they should leave Nashville with their undefeated record in tact.

Score: Bills 27, Titans 21